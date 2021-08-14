2023 loading as the nation continues to bleed

At least 112 people were killed, 160 abducted and thousands displaced in communities in Kaduna and Plateau states from July 3 to August 5, 2021 – Amnesty International Can one really get tired of writing about the dire security situation in the country, especially as it seems that all our admonitions continue to fall on death ears or even worse still, because those in charge of securing the lives and property of their citizens are at a loss at what to do? The international human rights non-governmental organisation, Amnesty International, in a statement released on Tuesday on the security situation in the country, further knocked the authorities by saying: “Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fueling the on-going circle of violence.

Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they happen; government needs to rein in the attackers and bring suspects to justice.” The statement signed by Osai Ojigho Director Amnesty International Nigeria, also pointed out that their investigation showed that at least 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between July 3 and August 5, 2021 in Kaduna state, including 121 school children of Bethel Baptist Church High School. At least 34 people were killed in Plateau State, including seven herders who were attacked on July 1 at Dogon Gaba, 2 others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.

The group also said villagers from farming communities informed Amnesty International that innocent people and communities that know nothing about the attacks are sometimes targeted for reprisal. A retaliatory attack on July 31 and August 1, 2021, led to the killing of at least 17 people, and displacements of hundreds in farming communities in Bassa and Riyom LGAs, Plateau State.

A 39-year-old farmer told Amnesty International that: “We have been hearing gunshots in our village since Monday after the attack. We don’t know why we were attacked; I had to relocate to the IDP camp with my family.” Leaders of some Fulani herders’ community in Plateau State also spoke to the international human rights non-governmental organisation claiming that the inaction of the security officials contributed to the recent retaliatory attacks in the state. These are very damning allegations levelled against the security officials and by extension the government of the day, who’s main according to the constitution which they swore to uphold on assumption of office is the “security of lives and properties of the citizens”.

But alas, I do not expect this vile indictment to elicit any positive response from the government as this will not be the first of such accusations. Since 2016 Amnesty International Nigeria has been monitoring the herders and farmers clashes as well as attacks by bandits. And in December 2018, the global human rights group published a report after years of research that documented the violent clashes between farmer and herder in parts of Nigeria, particularly in the north, over access to resources including water, land and pasture.

The conflict has become perpetual, as the failure of Nigerian government to investigate, arrest and prosecute perpetrators is fuelling a reign of impunity. And three years later, the same group is still making the same allegations against the same government and her security officials. Sadly, this has often been the story of this nation – many promises made and yet nothing concrete being done to make changes for the betterment of the people.

For example, Nigeria is spending a staggering amount on subsidising fuel, simply because the nation’s four refineries are not working, which means that the African continent’s largest crude oil producer has to import refined petroleum products in order to keep the nation functioning. Of course, this comes at a huge cost, as the products have to be paid for in hard currency, which is denying the government the badly needed revenues to fulfil its campaign promises, and provide infrastructure and other services for the people. Quite rightly, the refineries did not just go bad today, but we have been under civilian rule since 1999 and yet 22 years later none is still working despite the billions of dollars voted for their repairs.

Only last week, the Federal Executive Council approved the sum of $1.48 billion for the rehabilitation of both Warri and Kaduna refineries. Incidentally, in March 2021, FEC also approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timpere Sylva, who announced this, explained that $897,678,800 will be spent to repair Warri refinery while Kaduna refinery will gulp $586,902,256, noting that the completion of the rehabilitation exercise will be in three phases spread over 77 months period.

“The completion of the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries is going to be in three phases. First phase will be completed within 21 months, in 23 months phase two will be completed and in 33 months, the full rehabilitation will be completed.” Ironically there are only 21 months left for the tenure of the present government to end. So who will we hold responsible should the latest attempt fail? According to some reports, Nigeria has spent over $800 billion on the rehabilitation of the refineries since the advent of the 4th Republic with virtually nothing to show for it. It is this same approach that has been adopted in the fight against insurgency with the situation only getting worse by the day.

Some reports have it that the present administration has spent roughly N5 trillion on security and yet I am not sure there are many people who will say they now feel safer than they were in 2015! Two years ago, on April 13, 2019 to be precise in an article titled: “The ‘killing fields’ of Nigeria”, I wrote: “Events the last few months in Nigeria, particularly in the middle belt area of the country is a sad commentary about how far we have fallen as a nation especially when it comes to the sanctity of human life. “Virtually every day now, there are nonstop reports of killings upon killings of innocent citizens by ‘suspected’ Fulani herdsmen and other bandits.”

More than 24 months later, despite a change in the personnel heading the nation’s security architecture, sadly the lyrics of the song have not changed with daily reports of killings, abductions and banditry still dominating the headlines. In roughly 21 months’ time, Nigerians will have another opportunity to change the lyrics. Hopefully this time around we will weigh up our options dispassionately and vote for the right people – this should ensure that they will play a harmonious song that will delight all of us!

Like this: Like Loading...