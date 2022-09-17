News

2023: LP adopts Nigerian workers’ charter as campaign agenda

The Labour Party has adopted the Nigerian workers’ charter of demands as its campaign agenda for next year’s presidential election. This was contained in a communiqué reached at the end of a two-day retreat for its Presidential and Governorship Candidates in Abuja.

The retreat, which also had in attendance, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba, his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifo, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) as well as other labour leaders and activists, according to the communiqué; “was not only important but very critical for Labour Party in its resolve to deliver Nigeria from its continuous fruitless, worthless and exploitative democratic experiment as Nigerians are set now to take back their country for the purpose of national rebirth.”

It added that the charter would be implemented on short, medium and long term basis, if Labour Party forms the next federal government; “to redefine Nigeria and put it on the path of positive development.” The party in the communiqué which was signed by the National Chairman, Julius Abure and National Secretary Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, promised to invest in human capital development, by providing Nigerian youths with effective and functioning quality education. It noted that the Nigerian people are tired of the present order foisted on them by the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the Labour Party will take the opportunity to rally Nigerians to take over power in 2023.

 

Our Reporters

