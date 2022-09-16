Politics

2023: LP adopts Nigerian workers’ charter as campaign agenda

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) has adopted the Nigerian workers’ charter of demands as its campaign agenda for next year’s presidential election.

This was contained in a communiqué reached at the end of two-day retreat for its presidential and governorship candidates in Abuja.

The retreat, which also has in attendance, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifo, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), as well as other labour leaders and activists, according to the communiqué: “Was not only important but very critical for Labour Party in her resolve to deliver Nigeria from her continuous fruitless, worthless and exploitative democratic experiment as Nigerians are set now to take back their country for the purpose of national rebirth.”

It added that the charter would be implemented on short, medium and long term bases, if the Labour Party forms the next Federal Government “to redefine Nigeria and put it on the path of positive development.”

 

Our Reporters

