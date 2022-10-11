2023: LP disowns campaign timetable

Labour Party has denied campaign timetable in circulation, and said it did not originate from the party.

The National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, in a statement, said: “Labour Party whose presidential candidate is Mr Peter Gregory Obi has neither authorised anyone to issues any campaign council programme on behalf of the party nor has anyone from the campaign council seek the nod of the party leadershipoversamesubjectmatter.

“All media organizations are hereby enjoy to discountenance the said campaign council rallies.”

