2023: LP guber candidate to organized labour: “We ‘ll solve pension, wages problems

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA Comment(0)

As part of plans to ensure that organised labour and civil servants in the state enjoy full welfare packages, the Niger state Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate, Hon. Joshua Bawa has disclosed that he will increase the workers’ minimum wage through the establishment of “Ministry of Establishment and Pension matters.”
He made this disclosure at a meeting held with Members of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Minna, Niger state during the weekend saying, the issue of gratuity and wages should not be joked with by any meaningful government.
Hon. Bawa reiterated his commitment to be salaried on minimum wage like every other hardworking citizen in the state.
According to him “with the creation of Ministry of Establishment and Pension matters, my administration will take care of gratuity, minimum wage and pension issues which will ameliorate the sufferings of our senior citizens “.
Bawa while stating his commitment to transform Niger state for good, lamented the lack of proper utilisation of the abundant landmass available to Nigerlites and the failure to consume what the people produce.
Furthermore, he promised to upgrade the industries in Niger state to digital, like what is being found elsewhere in the world, adding that “there won’t be loss of jobs due to the upgrade, but rather create more jobs from the upgrade”.
In his remarks, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) State Chairman, Arc. Ibrahim Gana charged members of the Union to take advantage of the plans that will favour them in the future.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

