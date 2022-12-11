News Top Stories

2023: LP ‘ll make states epicentre of activities – Obi

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday declared that under his presidency if elected in 2023, he would make the states epicenter of activities unlike the present practice where everything is remote-controlled from Abuja.
According to a statement made available to journalists on behalf of the Olubadan Palace by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Obi who was accompanied by some of his loyalists, said this yesterday when he  visited the palace of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan.
Obi, who is running for president with his Vice, Alhaji Datti Ahmed, was hosted by the Olubadan, flanked by some of his High Chiefs including Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole and Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade.
In his address, the LP presidential candidate lamented that “virtually all the infrastructures belonging to the Federal Government in the states have collapsed, making movement and meaningful development almost impossible.
Believing that corruption is the bedrock for the backwardness identified in the polity, Obi said he would fight corruption because “there can never be any progress under the regime where corruption remains the order of the day. By the time corruption is confronted headlong and defeated, criminality will reduce as a lot of jobless youths would be taken out of unemployment and poverty. We must get this country back on its feet and make it work again. This is my message to you Kabiyesi and the people of Ibadanland and I’m sure that with your support, it is doable”, Obi said.
Noting that the 2023 presidential election should not be about tribe, ethnicity and religion, Obi said all those variables: “is an elite conspiracy to keep down the nation. Where have all those taken us to? I am offering Nigerians what I did in Anambra State as a two-term governor. I have been asking Nigerians to investigate all of us aspiring to lead the country. What did we do at our previous points of assignments? Mine is not difficult to do for Your Imperial Majesty as our in-law in Onitsha where I hail from. Just a tap on any of our people there, my profile would be made known.

 

