2023: LP to unveil running mate Friday

The running mate of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, will be unveiled on Friday, according to the spokesperson for the National Coalition of the Third Force, Dr. Tanko Yunusa. Yunusa also said the discussion with the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, over running mate has ended.

According to him, the Labour Party and the Third Force are still opened to other political gladiators. Yunusa, who dismissed the claim of the NNPP Presidential candidate that the North would not vote for Peter Obi, said Kwankwaso view are the views of people who want to remain in power forever. Speaking to journalists, he said: “We want to respond to what NNPP Presidential candidate said that the North would not vote for Peter Obi, it is not true. That is the position of people who believe that it is only them who can be in position of power.

 

NLC calls off strike action, gives Turkish Airlines ultimatum

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called off its strike to ground Turkish Airlines yesterday over the violation of workers’ rights. The organised labour had vowed to picket the airline on March 30, 2021, adding that the mass action would commence in Lagos and Abuja airport toll gates in a letter to the General Manager […]
Convention: Defected PDP members elected APC exco have repented –Presidency

The Presidency has turned to the Holy Book to brush aside raised eye brows that many of those elected into the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were once staunch members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying: “Does the Scripturesnotteachusof the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways?”   […]
Kankara abductions: We’re still searching for 333 students – Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Sunday confirmed that they were still searching for 333 out of the 839 students abducted on Saturday from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara. The school was attacked on Friday night by a large party of bandits who were said to have arrived the scene on motorbikes. […]

