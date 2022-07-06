2023: LP to unveil running mate Friday

The running mate of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, will be unveiled on Friday, according to the spokesperson for the National Coalition of the Third Force, Dr. Tanko Yunusa. Yunusa also said the discussion with the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, over running mate has ended.

According to him, the Labour Party and the Third Force are still opened to other political gladiators. Yunusa, who dismissed the claim of the NNPP Presidential candidate that the North would not vote for Peter Obi, said Kwankwaso view are the views of people who want to remain in power forever. Speaking to journalists, he said: “We want to respond to what NNPP Presidential candidate said that the North would not vote for Peter Obi, it is not true. That is the position of people who believe that it is only them who can be in position of power.

