2023: LP unveils 1, 234-member campaign council

The Labour Party (LP) has, at last, released thelistof itsPresidential Campaign Council, which it stated, contained the names of 1, 234 eminent Nigerians, who will drive the party’scampaignfor2023general election. The partyalso calledforthe disqualification of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for alleged deformitiesinthenomination of their presidential candidates.

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (LPPC) has Mohammed Zarewa, a retired Inspector- General of Police, as Chairman while Dr Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Goodluck Jonathan, is the Director-General. The party also named PDP governorship candidate in Anambra State in 2017,Oseloka Obaze, as Deputy Director-General/Campaign Manager.

Yusuf Bello Maitama will serve as Deputy Director- General (North) while Denzel Kentebe is Deputy Director-General (South). Former Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), an umbrella body of registered political parties in thecountry, DrYunusaTanko, is the spokesman of the campaign council. Okupe, who addressed LP members and supporters before the unveiling, noted that in recent weeks, all political permutations, empirical polls and honest true reflection, “from the hearts and minds of even those who are publicly on the opposing side, have placed Peter Obi, clearly and far ahead, of the pack, as the right man for the transformational leadership Nigeria needs.”

According to him, the errors of the past, have done incalculable damage to the psycheof theNigerianpeople, the economy, peaceful existence and security of every citizen, and to the quality of the public services and private lives. Hestated thatif therewere to be a strict pre-qualification process, the APC andthe PDP would have been disqualified, from the start of the presidentialrace, noting, however, that it would not be on the ground of educational records, or on the basis of poor health, falsified or advanced age but, “the fundamental parametres of competence and character, where none of these other known candidates, measure up, in any way, to the sterling qualities of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti-Ahmed.” Okupe observed that the PDP candidate “is a product of an unjust and dishonourable process, that clearly violates the equitable rights of the entire southern Nigeria, and the desire for balance in presidential power already enshrined in the constitution and history of that party, which was shamelessly subverted by subterfuge and, indeed, anything built on injustice, ungodliness and evil conspiracy, can never stand.” And for the APC presidential candidate, he stated that the candidacy “is fundamentallyflawed, throughtheadoption of a skewed and insensitive Muslim-Muslim ticket, despite all objections across religious lines, in a highlyreligiously sensitive country like Nigeria, at a time when reasoncallsformaturity, fairness, equity, justiceandbalance, for the good of the country.

“In all honesty, these errors of selfish and opportunistic political manipulation, arenotonlyshort-sightedand dangerous, but strike at the very heart of Nigeria’s peacefulcoexistenceand, infact, the very survival of the nation as an entity.” The DG explained that it was because of the foregoing that Nigeria is witnessing, “Her hottest, fiercest and most dynamic citizen-led political experience, spearheaded largely by the youth population.” He described the organic movement going on in the country as novel, noting that the self-funded movement is made up Nigerian youths. Okupe observed that the registered voter population figure has tripled, since 2019, stating that the over 60 per cent of the nearly 100 million registered voters consist of theyouthpopulation, adding: “Itisafact, beyondcontest, thatthis movement has taken on a life of its own, and today has become an unprecedented and formidableforceinour national equation, beyond all imagination.

“Its continued growth, smart networking and unceasing expansion across all regions of the country, and its strongresilienceagainstallattempts to stifle and underplay its strength, by the corrupt people who are now facing thepressureof changeisfirm confirmationthatwhatweare seeing todayisnochild’splay.” The former presidential aide was optimistic that the youths “have signalled to the failing and fading established political order, and transactional political class, that they are tired of the leadership failure that has brought Nigeria, the giant of Africa, to her knees.”

The organic movement, he added, transcends ethnicpolitico- religious groups even as he warned those who want to remain ignorant to deeply reflect on the evolution of political epochs, and the foundational histories of citizen revolts, in different parts of the world. He, however, noted that the Obi-Datti Presidential Organisation and the Labour Party were humbled by the adoption of their candidate as the preferred choice of the large number of Nigerian youths for the forthcoming election. The adoption, he added, was due to the faith and belief founded on the perception and trust in the presidential team, “as sincere, capable, visionary and prudent.

In addition, our policy options canvassed as solutions for salvaging our country are also understood and generally accepted, as sensible, workable and desirable. “This organic movement, the patriotic platform known as the Obidient Movement, now represents the potency and altruism at the very foundation of the Labour Party and the Obi-Datti national structure.” The DG called on the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), thesecurityagenciesandthejudiciary, to ensure that the conduct of next year’s general election is transparent.

