2023: LP will make states epicentre of activities – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, Saturday declared that under his presidency if elected in 2023, he would make the states epicenter of activities unlike the present practice where everything is remote-controlled from Abuja.

According to a statement made available to journalists on behalf of the Olubadan Palace by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Obi, who was accompanied by some of his loyalists, said this Saturday when he visited the palace of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

Obi, who is running for president with his Vice, Alhaji Datti Ahmed, was hosted by the Olubadan, flanked by some of his High Chiefs including Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole and Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade.

In his address, the LP presidential candidate lamented that “virtually all the infrastructures belonging to the Federal Government in the states have collapsed, making movement and meaningful development almost impossible.”

