Politics

2023: LP will make states epicentre of activities – Obi

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, Saturday declared that under his presidency if elected in 2023, he would make the states epicenter of activities unlike the present practice where everything is remote-controlled from Abuja.

According to a statement made available to journalists on behalf of the Olubadan Palace by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Obi, who was accompanied by some of his loyalists, said this Saturday when he visited the palace of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

Obi, who is running for president with his Vice, Alhaji Datti Ahmed, was hosted by the Olubadan, flanked by some of his High Chiefs including Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole and Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade.

In his address, the LP presidential candidate lamented that “virtually all the infrastructures belonging to the Federal Government in the states have collapsed, making movement and meaningful development almost impossible.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Presidency: Osinbajo in the saddle again

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

FELIX NWANERI reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration at the weekend that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be holding forth for the two weeks he will be in London on medical trip   Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be steering the ship of state again after a long while, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to […]
Politics

Echoes of peace, unity at Project YIGBA launch

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports

As Nigerians groan over insecurity, disunity, tribal and religious challenges confronting the country, ANAYO EZUGWU reports that a group under the aegis of Burdened Elders of Nigeria still believes in the unity of the country   With heightening insecurity, agitations and existential threats confronting the country, many Nigerians seem to believe that the challenges are […]
Politics

PIB: Concerns over equity at Senate hearing

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Senate has subjected the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to public hearing and highlights some salient issues that took place including concerns raised by stakeholders on some of the provisions of the bill The Senate recently conducted a public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The two-day exercise, which held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica