2023: Makarfi, Daniel, George, others seek right leadership

Former governors Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna State), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun State) and Peter Obi (Anambra State) yesterday urged Nigerians to vote leaders capable of rescuing Nigeria from a myriad of problems.

 

They spoke at the 4th annual lecture of Freedom Online in Lagos with the theme: Nigeria’s Political Indices: Bright or Bleak Future?

 

Others, who spoke at the event, were former Deputy National Chairman of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George; the immediate past Director- General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams.

 

The President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isah; the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho; New Telegraph Editor, Mrs. Juliet Bumah; former Minister of Police Affairs, Caleb Olukolade;  and Prof. Akinyemi Onigbinde, among others, were at the event.

 

Makarfi, who chaired the symposium, said money should not determine the direction of politics, urging Nigerians to defy votebuying during elections but be purposeful in the choice of their leadership recruitment.

 

He said: “I think whoever may become the next President he or she should have the spirit of forming a government of national unity that will now come with a government of national agenda which is not based on political interests, sectional or religious or anything, and that will easily pass on to other issues we are talking about like restructuring, devolution of power and others.

 

“There should have a national agenda that political colouration should not important issues not to be implemented in this country.” He told the private sector to play the role that will be to the interest of Nigerians with their political choice.

 

Makarfi said: “I get surprised sometimes when I heard or read that the private sector, whether true or not, are trying to determine political direction. If they miscalculate, they can lose their business.”

 

“If they voiced exclusively serves their interests and not what is in the national interests, it can boomerang. They should look at the situation in the country and contribute to the leadership recruitment in the country.”

 

Daniel, who gave the keynote address, said to kick start the process for devel-  opment, Nigerians must disavow their minds from the prevailing ethnicity and disunity that has enveloped the society.

 

He said, “The advent of democracy in the Fourth Republic was supposed to snowball us into prosperity. But while our leaders did their best, apparently, it wasn’t good enough.

 

“It appears that what is required for a prosperous Nigeria is beyond stylish leadership and idealism, rather, what is mostly required in today’s world is realism.”

 

