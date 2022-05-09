News

2023: Make a move for a better Nigeria, Adebayo, SDP presidential hopeful, charges youths.

A presidential hopeful on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged Nigerian youths to stand up and ensure that their votes are not only counted in the coming 2023 general elections but also defend it.

This is as the presidential aspirant noted that youths agitation shouldn’t be seen an affront against the old order or establishment but rather a responsibility shift to partake in the decision making of issues that affect them.

In a tweet on his official handle @pres_adebayo, Adebayo tweeted “If a tailor is making a dress for you, you ask to know the dress he says no. What is the size of my cap, he says its not your business, what is the size of my shoe, he says no, when you see the shoe, you will wear it. You cannot use your money to build a house and the architect does not show you the plan,you cannot say you are planning my future and I am not there.

Adebayo’ s SDP platform is generally acknowledged as the third force as it is viewed to be the third strongest national party after the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

He noted that the aspiration of the youths for a better Nigeria will continue to remain a wish until they stand and make a move to ensure that their votes are counted.

He said, “You have written your own will and you are there planning my own future, where is it done? I must be part of the future I want to live in. This is not a fight against older people, it is more of challenge to the younger people . Power shift is about responsibility shift, not anti-old. Youth must take on duties of nation building starting honest quest to know, love and serve the country without bias. We must build the house we desire.

“Power is ours naturally but we must move, not wish. You don’t complain and achieve result. You achieve result by making a move. Nigerian problems are man made. In any discussion between man and God,God will always win, because He has done every thing for us to have no single problem. The problems we have are imposed by our leaders .

“Unfortunately, Nigerians have shown too much understanding such that we are now victims of being too gentle and we accept problems that would go away in one year staying with us. So, the youths, and indeed, Nigerians must rise , do the needful, during the coming elections, to choose who will lead you to the desired destination”

 

Our Reporters

