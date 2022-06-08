2023: Makinde names Lawal as running mate, dumps Olaniyan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday announced the Chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr. Bayo Lawal, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election, dumping his deputy Rauf Olaniyan.

He made the announcement during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan. Also, the governor moved the office of the deputy governor from the Governor’s Office to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Relations between Makinde and his deputy have been frosty since Olaniyan defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). For close to three months Olaniyan has been using his private office owing to the midnight rainfall that blew off the roof of his official office.

