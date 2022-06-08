News

2023: Makinde names Lawal as running mate, dumps Olaniyan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday announced the Chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr. Bayo Lawal, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election, dumping his deputy Rauf Olaniyan.

He made the announcement during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan. Also, the governor moved the office of the deputy governor from the Governor’s Office to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Relations between Makinde and his deputy have been frosty since Olaniyan defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). For close to three months Olaniyan has been using his private office owing to the midnight rainfall that blew off the roof of his official office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement for 18 hours

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says action to check illicit arms, hard drugs, political thugs Ahead of tomorrow’s gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered restriction on vehicular movement. Saturday’s election appears a straight contest between the incumbent Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the […]
News

Bandits release 1 Kaduna Baptist student after 150 days

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After over 150 days in captivity, bandits have freed one of the remaining four Bethel Baptist High school students in Kaduna. According to the President, Baptist Conference, who is also the proprietor of the school, Rev. Ishaya Jangado, the students numbering 121 were kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of July 5, on the […]
News Top Stories

My generation on last lap, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

    President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his generation is on the last lap, saying Nigerian youths will do well to keep the peace as it is in their own interest ultimately. He stressed that his administration inherited infrastructural deficits and has begun to address the situation.   This came as the United Nations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica