2023: Makinde, others charge candidates on issue- based campaigns, divisive messages

As the year ends, with 2023 general elections in sight and campaigns expected to heat up, the Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Makinde, Chairman, Lagos Sate chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Lordship Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Stephen Adegbite and other clergies have charged candidates and their parties to eschew bitterness, divisive messages and concentrate on issue-based campaigns that offer hope and solutions to the problems facing the country.

Makinde further noted that he expected politicians to ensure that the general elections are peaceful, stressing that capable hands are needed in moving Nigeria forward. On his part, Adegbite declared that he will be part of those who will ensure performance and accountability, while advising the candidates to desist from character assassination and focus more on the reality of meeting the demands of the dividends of democracy.

He said: “The campaign must be issued based, not attacks on personalities. Let candidates tell us the solution they have in bringing joy to the faces of the people. I will be at the vanguard of those that will demand delivery. All of us will speak with one voice against evil. “Anyone not thinking of giving account of governance should not think of occupying that seat.

Ask Mr. Governor (Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu) he knows me that when something is not right I will ask. So the candidates should let their plans for the good of the people known in their manifestos.” Most Rev. Sunday Matilukuro, Primate of First Af-rican Church and Vice President Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), charged the candidates to be prudent, noting that; “We need the best from the candidates and not them wasting our resources.

Those bent on wasting our resources have no business being there. I encourage Nigerians to vote with the fear of God not based on money.’’ Elder Dr. Napo Emuchay, Immediate Past President Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigerian Region, urged the candidates to put the welfare of the citizens into consideration in all they do, and asked the electorate; “not to allow themselves to be used by politicians.” Also speaking, Dr. Israel Akinadewo, President Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), charged the candidates to tell the electorate what they want to do for the people, adding that there should be no divisiveness.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...