2023: Man begins 425-kilometre walk for Tinubu

A 31-year-old man, Mohammed Umar yesterday began a 425-kilometre walk from Gombe to Abuja, to draw support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 poll.

 

Umar, a member of Tin- Kas Tinubu/Shettima Support Group, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly before starting his walk in Gombe, that his action was to show support for Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 poll. He said that the support group has been mobilising support in the Northeast for the APC to ensure its victory at all levels in the 2023 general election.

 

“Tinubu has picked our own, Sen. Kashim Shettima as his running mate; the best we can do for him is to mobilise support for him to secure massive votes for them from the Northeast. “Tinubu has shown capacity and competence, same for Shettima; so supporting their candidature to ensure victory in 2023 will be for the benefits of Nigerians.

 

“I am also going to Abuja to personally invite our leaders Sen Tinubu and Shettima to come and open our campaign office in Gombe State,” he said. The father of three said that he was prepared for the walk. “I have some malaria drugs with me should I fall sick in the course of the walk to Abuja.

 

“The walk will be mainly during the day and anytime it is night, I will look for security checkpoint, introduce myself and pass the night in the place.

 

“I have the support of my family in this endeavour, I have the full support and blessings of my family members,” he said. He stated that TinKas support group has been sensitising youths across Northeast on the need to collect their Permanent Voter Card (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 election.

 

