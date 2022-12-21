2023: Masari, El-Rufai, Ganduje to Northern Christians, Tinubu’ll sanitise Nigeria

Three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from the North have told Christians from the region that the Presidential Candidate of the party Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be fair to all if elected president in 2023. The Katsina State governor and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Aminu Bello Masari, said even if all the presidential candidates for the 2023 elections were assembled in one place, a blind man will still choose Tinubu among them. According to Masari, “Leadership is about justice to the people. “Lagos is a mini Nigeria. Both Christians and Muslims, and pagans are in Lagos.

“At a point in time you cannot drive in Lagos with your car windows widely open because of thieves. “But when Tinubu became governor for 8 years he brought sanity to Lagos. It is baseless to express the fear that Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria. “It is not true. Did Buhari Islamise Nigeria after seven years in office.

“Did Obasanjo christianise Nigeria after eight years in office. Did Jonathan make Nigeria a Christian country after six years in office? The governor spoke yesterday at a town hall meeting with some Christian groups from Northern Nigeria. On his part, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said the major problem of this country is politics with bitterness, adding that when young men and women gather for a common cause without bitterness there is hope for this country. He said: “We have to pick a candidate who is tested and trusted.

He is Ahmed Tinubu. “He was governor for eight years. He picked a successor that was liked by the people. “History will repeat itself. During the military regime under General Ibrahim Babangida’s transition to civil rule, there was an election between MKO Abiola and Alhaji Bashir Tofa of SDP and NRC. “Abiola’s running mate was a Muslim. It was a Muslim Muslim ticket that won the election. “Tofa that picked a Christian running mate lost the election. So Tinubu will win the election.”

