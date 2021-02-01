2023: Mass exodus hits Benue APC as top politicians join PDP

The ranks of the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State swelled up at the weekend as top notchers of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) dumped the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

This followed the massive exodus of APC supporters to the PDP during a “Mega Defection Rally” in Utyondo held at Umenger Market Square, Mbadwem council ward of Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Leader of the defectors, Innocent Daagba, who led hundreds of other APC chieftains, said their decision to join forces with their brothers in the PDP was as a result of Governor Samuel Ortom’s people-oriented projects scartteted across the state and his dogged spirit to defend Benue people against invaders.

Daagba also cited the governor’s agricultural policy, which he said has attracted investors, listing the all year farming activities, which would soon commence at Buban Ruwa, Uvir Council Ward as cases in point.

Speaking at the event, Governor Samuel Ortom charged Utyondu people on unity of purpose and to represent the good values which the people were known for. Represented by Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, the governor expressed joy over the spirit of togetherness demonstrated by the people and promised to complete ongoing projects within Utyondu and other parts of Ihyarev extraction. Leader of Utyondo people, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, said it was in the best interest of every political party to seek for unity, maintaining that the unity and togetherness shown by the people who were in other political parties, but had now pitched their tent with the PDP, clearly showed that they were solidly behind the governor’s political aspiration for 2023.

Nyitse said it was time the people support the governor, who he said had become a voice to the Tiv nation. In his address, Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, also an illustrious Utyondu son, commended his people for their decision to support Governor Ortom for the senatorial seat in 2023, saying that it was indeed a pay-back time for the governor.

Others who also spoke at the event included Hon. Boniface Ortese, Hon. Pharm. John Enger among others, noted that they had resolved to work as one indivisible family as well as support Governor Ortom’s unshakable cause to defend the Benue valley.

