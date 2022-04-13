2023: Mass resignation looms in Ondo as Akeredolu’s 48-hour ultimatum expires tomorrow

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has given political appointees a Thursday deadline to resign if they have an interest in contesting any position in the 2023 general election. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, conveyed the directive in a memo addressed to all political appointees yesterday. Meanwhile, sources within government circles disclosed mass resignation looms in the state as some appointees who have been hiding their political ambitions will be exposed following the directive. According to Odu, the directive is in line with the Electoral Act.

The memo read: “Political and public office holders desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday. 14th April 2022. “This is for your information and strict compliance.” According to findings, four cabinet members have shown interest in contesting various offices in the 2023 election.

The Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, is eyeing the Ilaje/ Ese-Odo House of Representatives ticket as one of the cabinet members who have expressed interest in contesting the election. Boye Oyewumi, the Special Adviser on Investment, had expressed his interest in running for the APC’s Ondo South Senatorial District ticket, as well as Mr. Olumbe Akinkugbe, the Chairman of the Ondo State Information Technology Agency, SITA, who had declared his intention to contest the East/Ondo West Federal Constituency.

Victor Ategbole, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora, will also attempt to fly the APC flag for the Akoko South West/ Akoko South West Federal Constituency. Meanwhile, Ojogo has formally resigned from the cabinet of Governor Akeredolu. It was learnt that Ojogo’s resignation was as a result the growing support for his aspiration to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency. In his resignation letter addressed to the governor, Ojogo’s resignation takes effect from Thursday. While appreciating Akeredolu for the support while he served in his administration, he assured that his journey of political bonding with the governor has just begun.

