2023: Massive resignation of political appointees in Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Bauchi State Government has continued to lose a large number of its political appointees who are eyeing new careers in politics.

According to a source, more than 36 political appointees in the state have already tendered their resignation letters to the Bauchi State Government through the office of the Head of Service to enable them to contest various elective positions in the forthcoming elections.

Among those who have tendered their resignation letters include: the commissioners, special advisers, special assistants and senior special assistants.

He, however, said that the names are not in the public domain for obvious reasons.

Prominent key cabinet members of the Bauchi State Government that are said to have quit include Commissioner for Health, Dr Sama’ila Dahuwa Kaila, Commissioner of Information, Dr Dayyabu Ciroma and Commissioner Science and Technology, Hajiya Maryam Garba Bagel.

Others are Senior Special Adviser Governor’s Office Hon Suleiman Mai Posta, and some board members and heads of governmental agencies and departments.

 

