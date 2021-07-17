2023: May God give you good successor, Obasanjo prays for Gov. Emmanuel

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has prayed God to give Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, a good successor in order to continue with his development strides in the state. Speaking before cutting the tape to inaugurate the one – kilometre flyover at Ikot Oku Ikono, Uyo, yesterday, Obasanjo said having a good successor was even more important than having a successful administration since a good succession plan is part of the success of any government.

“Your success does not stop with your economic and social development to your people; but it would be measured by your succession because success without a good a succession is hollow. “I pray and pray again that you would have a good successor,” the former president said. He praised Emmanuel for not letting him, and those who supported his second term ambition down, and for not disappointing the people of the state who voted for him to return to office in 2019. Obasanjo said the onekilometre built by the state government was a project worth celebrating anywhere in the world, stressing that the governor was adept in managing resources because his previous background before becoming the governor has put him in a better stead.

He described himself as a lucky man to have the flyover built along Olusegun Obasanjo Way, a road previously named after him in 2016 by Victor Attah’s administration. On his part, the governor said the execution of the project was not a show of affluence but prudence in the management of the dwindling resources of the state. According to him, at the last federation account meeting, a little more than $1 billion was shared to the more than 200 million Nigerians. ‘‘When people see us commission projects like this, they think we have money. We don’t because it is now extremely difficult for some governors to even pay salaries. So we are not celebrating excess wealth but a result of creativity,” he said.

He promised to award contracts for the reconstruction of the adjourning roads and bypasses damaged by the diverted vehicular traffic while work on the flyover was ongoing in the past two years. The governor also said with the advent of dry season, his administration would kick start the inauguration of several dual carriage roads such as Ikot Ekpene-Uyo Road and Eket remodelling project.

