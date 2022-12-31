2023: ‘May your road be rough’

I am not cursing you; I am wishing you what I wish myself every year. I therefore repeat, may you have a hard time this year, may there be plenty of troubles for you this year! If you are not so sure what you should say back, why not just say, ‘Same to you’? I ask for no more. – Tai Solarin, January 1, 1964 These were the immortal words uttered by the late famous educationist, Dr. Tai Solarin some 58 odd years ago to welcome the students of his school, Mayflower, to the New Year.

Solarin, who enlisted into the British Air Force and served with the Royal Air Force as a navigator in the Second World War, was born in Ikenne, Ogun State, in Western Nigeria on August 20, 1922, the first child in a set of twins and upon his return to Nigeria became a tutor at Molusi College in Ijebu-Igbo.

In 1952, he was appointed the school’s principal succeeding Stephen Awokoya, who had just been appointed the regional Minister for Education. Solarin, a humanist, had a mission to ‘re-educate’ the community and decided to make some changes. He removed morning prayers and religious studies as a subject in the school. However, some of the changes found opposition within the local community where his brother was a reverend. He decided to quit, and found his own school with the approval of Awokoya the former Principal. He established Mayflower school on January 27, 1956.

He left an indelible mark on many of us, who were opportuned to have attended the school when he was still alive. Incidentally, many of us used to mutter that it’s not “my portion” when he used to welcome us back to school with those famous words many decades ago. However, this piece is not about the man, who did what many Nigerians in positions of authority are often afraid to do – throw in the towel in 1992 “in protest at the government’s delay in bringing to court senior bank officials implicated in a financial and corruption scandal” in the People’s Bank of Nigeria (PBN) of which he was chairman – but to draw attention to his New Year statement made all those years ago.

Like I pointed out earlier, when my former principal used to tell us this at our first assembly at the resumption of school from the Christmas and New Year first term holidays, hundreds of us would mutter under our breadths that his prayer was not meant for us; I’m sure millions of Nigerians will still say the same thing we did back in the day.

Unfortunately, millions of us are currently travelling on the very rough roads (Solarin prayed for) in no small measure due to the bleak situation in the country. Last weekend was Christmas, and many tales of woe abound ranging from the scarcity of fuel, which restricted movement to the high cost of food stuff with a bag of rice hitting well over N40, 000 in some places and chickens going for N15, 000! I was at a place on Christmas, and eavesdropped as some woman lamented what they passed through during the time, which is supposed to be associated with merriment. One said she felt so bad as she was unable to keep to her tradition of buying new clothes for her children while another said kpomo and meat had been her saviour as there was no way she could bring herself to fork out N15, 000 for chicken of which the only meaty parts are the legs, wings and chest.

“By time oga (husband) has taken the drumsticks (thighs), I the chest and we share the wings to the children – 15k has finished! We won’t eat again after Christmas, abi? “That’s why I just bought kpomo and meat and did not even spend up to N10, 000!” An in-law of mine was unable to travel to her country home where she traditionally hosts family and friends for Christmas this time because she could not get fuel to buy. “We couldn’t get fuel to buy,” she told me when I called to confirm if she would still be hosting so that I could start heading to her place.

“The few places we saw fuel the queues were just crazy we would have ended up spending the whole day there,” she said in utter dejection. Incidentally, the present fuel situation is persisting despite the Department of State Services (DSS) giving all the stakeholders in the fuel supply chain a 48-hour deadline to restore normal supply of petroleum products at the officially approved rate across the country or be ready to face the consequences of their actions. Three weeks after the ultimatum was given, nothing much has changed in terms of fuel supply, which first surfaced in October, while we’re still waiting to hear who has been apprehended for flouting the DSS directive.

Insecurity has also been a major issue in the country for a long time and despite all the best efforts of governments at various levels is still very much around affecting the lives and businesses of millions of people across the vast land. Sadly, while the vast majority of Nigerians are left at the mercy and stress of these things, a very tiny minority are largely immune because they have access to resources needed to make their lives pleasurable in the midst of woe. Thus, they can still move around with a fleet of cars because they either have access to fuel or can afford to purchase it at whatever price is on the metre, they are well protected often using the same security network not available to the majority and unlike the woman that was forced to buy kpomo and meat because she could not afford chicken for Christmas, they eat whatever they want.

Luckily, in roughly seven weeks’ time we have the opportunity of taking the first steps in rectifying our present predicament by voting the right people into office during the general election which kicks off on February 25. And for those who believe doing so will not make much of a difference to their fortunes we should take a cue from the American political activist, academic, and author, Angela Y. Davis, who said: “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.”

Consequently, all those who have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) should use them wisely – if not Tai Solarin’s prayer all those years ago will continue to be our portion for at least another four years! By the grace of God, may this not be our portion in Jesus name!

Amen. Happy New Year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...