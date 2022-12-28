2023: MBF backs ex-SGF Babachir’s endorsement of Obi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has backed former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal’s endorsement of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll, Peter Obi. Lawal, a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had said he decided to back Obi because: “Nigerians are yearning for change and people are determined that this time around the change that we have been yearning for will come”.

In a statement yesterday, MBF Chairman, Bitrus Pogu said the ex- SGF “must have realised that his people’s interest is put first”. He faulted the ex-House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s reported endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Pogu said: “One would have expected that after the hues he went through in the ruling APC, Dogara’s preference of his name and personal political interest against that of his people would have given way to a much better people-driven position.

“Maybe, his sole calculation was that Atiku will beat Tinubu and Obi and his appointment guarantee. “He wants to belong even if it is going to be against the overall interest of his own people but when the dice is cast, he will realize how important the power of the people is compared to that of personal interest.” The chairman added: “On Babachir Lawal, the ex-SGF must have realised that his people’s interest is put first before any personal ambition.

“At the level of the Middle Belt, we are sending out a strong voice into the political space. “That our agitation for an egalitarians Nigeria where every segment is equally important to be elected President through a power shift arrangement guarantees the unity of the federation is sustainable. “The power of the people which Babachir chooses above his personal interest shall vindicate the Middle Belt struggle anchored on equity, fairness and justice.”

