2023 Media Innovation Programme: MTN, PAU call for applications

The Pan-Atlantic University and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc have called for applications for the Media Innovation Programme 2023 edition. The programme was first introduced in 2022 to assist foster media professionals and fostering awareness of the continuously evolving media environment. The six-month, fully funded certificate fellowship includes a study visit to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa and an innovation hub to incubate ideas. It is open to media practitioners across print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators. Commenting on the impact of the Programme, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, said: “The media is a crucial contributor to a thriving nation. Enhancing their skill set will benefit society at large.

Through the Media Innovation Programme, we want to continue empowering media practitioners. Enabling them to report at an elevated level combining innovation with solution-oriented media practice to benefit their readers.” Vice Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Enase Okonedo, stated: “At the Pan- Atlantic University, we provide training that will enable our students to uphold the highest intellectual, ethical, and professional values in their professional and everyday endeavours.

“The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a melting pot of sessions and discussions promoting creative thinking, technology-forward practices, and honesty that enable participants to continue practicing with journalistic integrity.” Following a review of applications, 20 professionals will join the 2023 MIP cohort. The multifaceted programme will give them a unique opportunity to explore Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology. It will also equip them with the skills to adapt to our changing realities. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from PAU’s erudite faculty. Interested journalists and bloggers can apply for the programme at https://mtnmip. smc.edu.ng/

