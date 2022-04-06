News

2023: Medical doctor joins Ebonyi governorship race

A medical doctor, Nnanna Igwe, yesterday formally declared his interest to contest next year’s governorship election in Ebonyi State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Igwe made the declaration in Abakaliki, the state capital.

 

The governorship hopeful said he was pleased to make an official declaration, following positive responses received from people of the state in the last two months he embarked on consultations.

 

The UK-based medical doctor pledged that if elected Governor in 2023, he would consolidate, maintain, protect and add value to the achievements of Governor David Umahi’s administration, to improve lives of the people of Ebonyi State.

 

Igwe said: “The reason for calling you this evening is to declare my intention to offer my service to Ebonyi people in 2023, as Governor of Ebonyi State.

 

The reason for this declaration is because of the positive responses I have got from my people, the good people of Ebonyi State, in the last two months.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

