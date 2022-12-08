2023: Meta moves to prevent misinformation on its social platforms

As part of its effort towards having credible and hitched free elections in Nigeria in 2023, the technology company, Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has revealed its efforts to prevent misinformation, disinformation and any other content that could incite social unrest that could disrupt the general elections in 2023.

The company, at a media parley yesterday, announced the steps it is taking to protect the integrity of the elections in by fact checking information and political adverts going on the platforms. “This work will continue in the lead up to, during, and after voting and builds on Meta’s experience and learnings from supporting elections across Sub- Saharan Africa and globally. Meta’s approach has also been informed by conversations with human rights groups, NGOs, local civil society organisations, regional experts and local election authorities – to help ensure the safety of people using Meta’s family of apps, customise election strategies for Nigeria, maintain the integrity of its platforms and keep users safe.”

