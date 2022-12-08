News

2023: Meta moves to prevent misinformation on its social platforms

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

As part of its effort towards having credible and hitched free elections in Nigeria in 2023, the technology company, Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has revealed its efforts to prevent misinformation, disinformation and any other content that could incite social unrest that could disrupt the general elections in 2023.

The company, at a media parley yesterday, announced the steps it is taking to protect the integrity of the elections in by fact checking information and political adverts going on the platforms. “This work will continue in the lead up to, during, and after voting and builds on Meta’s experience and learnings from supporting elections across Sub- Saharan Africa and globally. Meta’s approach has also been informed by conversations with human rights groups, NGOs, local civil society organisations, regional experts and local election authorities – to help ensure the safety of people using Meta’s family of apps, customise election strategies for Nigeria, maintain the integrity of its platforms and keep users safe.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oando Plc denies importing adulterated fuel

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Oando Plc has said it did not import adulterated Premium Motor Spirit into the country, in contrast to what the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said on Wednesday. The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, had said the national oil firm received on January 20, 2022, a report from its quality inspector on the presence […]
News

2023: Ex-Speaker Bankole meets Abiodun behind closed-door

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole yesterday met with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun behind closed-door. Bankole, who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrived the Abiodun’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta around 4:12p.m. and the two leaders went into a closed-door meeting that lasted about two hours. Also […]
News

Obaseki proposes ‘unity template’ to tackle rising tension, COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has reassured the people of the state that his administration will continue to pursue policies and projects that will place the state on a sustainable path of economic prosperity and guarantee better livelihood through a ‘unity template.’ The governor, however, called for the support and collaboration of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica