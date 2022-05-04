News

2023: Methodist Bishops back Sanwo-Olu for second term

Methodist Church Nigeria Bishops have endorsed Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

The clerics, who commended his administration’s performance, said Lagosians should grant the governor a second term to complete the projects he has started.

They endorsed Sanwo- Olu’s re-election during the Opening Session of the 39th Bishops’ Council of Methodist Church Nigeria at the Methodist Church of the Trinity in Lagos yesterday.

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche, said Sanwo- Olu deserved a second term having distinguished himself.

He said: “You (Sanwo- Olu) are among the best in governance we currently have in Nigeria. For this reason, I urge that you be allowed to go for a second term in office so as to complete the enviable projects that you started and others that are in the pipeline.

“All the Bishops in Lagos will mobilise our members, our votes must go to Sanwo- Olu.

Though I am not a card-carrying member of any political party nor am I partisan, I value people for who they are and not their political affiliation. “I believe people like you are the one we should replicate all over the world.

 

The Bishops’ Council will pray for you and other government functionaries so that we continue to have a very progressive and development- oriented Lagos State.”

Uche urged the state government and |Federal Government to address issues of hunger, inflation and insecurity, saying no nation can prosper in the midst of the three challenges.

 

