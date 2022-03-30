2023: Metuh, PDP group want open contest for all geopolitical zones

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olisa Metuh, and Justice and Equity Group, a pressure group within the party, have called for open contests for all the six geopolitical zones in the country. PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, last week, inaugurated a 37-member zoning committee with Benue State governor Samuel Ortom as Chairman. But Metuh and the Justice and Equity group, in separate statements called on the committee to take a decision that will not only stabilise the party but also showcase the readiness of PDP for the 2023 elections.

Metuh said the PDP has an option of choosing between adhering to the principles of equity, fairness and natural justice or focusing on the task of winning an election as an opposition party. “Indeed, they are inseparable and none can be discarded for the other,” he added. The Justice and Equity group, in a memo to the Dr Sam Ortom-led PDP National Committee on zoning, said the presidential ticket of the party should be zoned neither to the south nor to the north the country.

