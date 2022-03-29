News

2023: Metuh, PDP group want open contest for all geopolitical zones

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olisa Metuh, and Justice and Equity Group, a pressure group within the party, have called for open contests for all the six geopolitical zones in the country.

PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, last week, inaugurated a 37-member zoning committee with Benue State governor Samuel Ortom as Chairman.

But Metuh and the Justice and Equity group, in separate statements called on the committee to take a decision that will not only stabilise the party but also showcase the readiness of PDP for the 2023 elections.

Metuh said the PDP has an option of choosing between adhering to the principles of equity, fairness and natural justice or focusing on the task of winning an election as an opposition party.

“Indeed, they are inseparable and none can be discarded for the other,” he added.

The Justice and Equity group, in a memo to the Dr Sam Ortom-led PDP National Committee on zoning, said the presidential ticket of the party should be zoned neither to the south nor to the north of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Not guilty ’ Nnamdi Kanu pleads to FG’s amended charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended charge the Federal Government preferred against him. Kanu, who was docked before trial Justice Binta Nyako, said he was innocent of all the allegations FG levelled against him, after the charge was read to him […]
News

2023: Why South-East govs must abandon PDP for APC, by OYC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday urged South- East Governors to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congres(APC) without further delay. OYC said that after their consultative virtual meeting yesterday with Igbo leaders and elders, they had been mandated to start mounting pressures on the governors to do the needful. […]
Metro & Crime News

Egwu to dissolved PDP SWC: Don’t cause commotion in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu, has warned the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against causing commotion in the state.           The National Working Committee of the PDP had dissolved the State Working Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica