2023: Middle Belt Forum kicks against PDP’s candidate

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday vowed to work against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar. The main opposition party has come under criticism in some quarters for allowing the former vice president from the North win its ticket, despite the clamour for the South to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), led by Chief Edwin Clark, had berated the PDP for Atiku’s emergence insisting on a power shift to the South. The MBF National President, Bitrus Pogu, in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph, reiterated their position for a Southern presidency, insisting that nothing will stop the group from acting as a stumbling block to Atiku’s ambition. The group accused the National Assembly of conspiring with the presidency (by not signing the amended portions of the Electoral Act), which gave birth to Atiku’s emergence. Pogu said: “As far as I am concerned, the wrong thing has been done and we will work towards getting it to the right direction. Our position (Southern presidency) has not changed. It still stands firm that the presidency should go to the South after Buhari’s eight years in office. “The military governments of Babangida, Buhari, Abdulsalami and so on favoured the North by creating a lot of local governments; and this grand plot to ensure that someone like Atiku emerges is the conspiracy between the National Assembly and the Presidency. “They know that the governors would have had an edge if the statutory delegates were part of the election. The National Assembly deliberately excluded them and pretended to us that they forgot themselves, sending it to the President some weeks before the primary. The President refused to assent to it and all these were machinations to ensure that the results became like this so that the North will continue to hold on to power.

“Hold on to power for what? To cover up all these atrocities whether it is Boko Haram, whether it is Fulani militia, it is all northern creation and they don’t want this country to be restructured so that they will continue to perpetuate themselves in power whether this country progresses or not. “So whether it is Atiku or any other northern person, we are against it and we will work against it. “These things are things that are well orchestrated and planned because these people want to continue messing this country up and these killings will continue.” Alluding to Atiku’s statement that he will unite the country if, given the mandate in 2023, the Middle Belt leader said: “Didn’t Buhari say he will end terrorism within a short period of assumption of office? Didn’t he promise to address the economic hardship facing Nigerians? What is the situation now? Has Buhari fulfilled any of these promises? So this is the same game.” Pogu said supporting a northerner to rule the country for another eight years would be disastrous for Nigeria. According to him, any person who supports such a person “is responsible for where we are today”. He added: “We (MBF) don’t support it, we will not support it, we will go against it, we have said it before and we are still saying it again.”

