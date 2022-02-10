2023: Militants issue A’Ibom gov one month ultimatum over successor’s choice

Militants under the aegis of Unyekisong Akwa Ibom have issued Governor Udom Emmanuel a one-month ultimatum to rescind his endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno as his preferred successor. Though they did not expressly mention the action they will take, the militants, however, said they will not allow the governor to impose a governor on Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement yesterday by General Ekpo Ekpo, Commander Akan Bassey and Commander Sampson Umanah, the militants insisted that Akwa Ibom must be allowed to elect their next governor. They criticized Emmanuel for endorsing Eno, saying the action was a huge threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family and the state. The statement reads in part, “The Coalition of all Freedom Fighters and pressure group in Akwa Ibom have been meeting for the past few days to review the current political situation in-state/endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno by Governor Udom Emmanuel as next governor. “Unyekisong Akwa Ibom totally rejects and condemns the endorsement of Eno by Emmanuel and state strongly that this is unacceptable. “The endorsement of Eno is not only a threat to the PDP family but to the entire state, which will bring anarchy, insecurity and killings. “The nomination of a particular candidate by the governor and leader of the party is totally unjust and unfair to other governorship aspirants in the state.”

