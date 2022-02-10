News

2023: Militants issue A’Ibom gov one month ultimatum over successor’s choice

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comments Off on 2023: Militants issue A’Ibom gov one month ultimatum over successor’s choice

Militants under the aegis of Unyekisong Akwa Ibom have issued Governor Udom Emmanuel a one-month ultimatum to rescind his endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno as his preferred successor. Though they did not expressly mention the action they will take, the militants, however, said they will not allow the governor to impose a governor on Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement yesterday by General Ekpo Ekpo, Commander Akan Bassey and Commander Sampson Umanah, the militants insisted that Akwa Ibom must be allowed to elect their next governor. They criticized Emmanuel for endorsing Eno, saying the action was a huge threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family and the state. The statement reads in part, “The Coalition of all Freedom Fighters and pressure group in Akwa Ibom have been meeting for the past few days to review the current political situation in-state/endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno by Governor Udom Emmanuel as next governor. “Unyekisong Akwa Ibom totally rejects and condemns the endorsement of Eno by Emmanuel and state strongly that this is unacceptable. “The endorsement of Eno is not only a threat to the PDP family but to the entire state, which will bring anarchy, insecurity and killings. “The nomination of a particular candidate by the governor and leader of the party is totally unjust and unfair to other governorship aspirants in the state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pay benefits of retired, deceased soldiers on time, Aisha Buhari urges FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has called on the Federal Government to ensure timely payment of the benefits of retired and deceased soldiers to their respective families in order to further motivate the security forces. According to a release by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullaihi, the First Lady made the call Monday while receiving wives […]
News

Army chief extols officers, soldiers fighting insurgency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flora Onwudiwe The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has extolled officers and men for their relentless efforts in the fight against insurgency in the North East (NE). He made the call recently at the commissioning ceremony of the newly reconstructed Colonel Nebo Multi-purpose hall, remodeling the Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf […]
News

Five Star Sports Picks: A Sports Betting Service Turning Sports Bettors Into Winners

Posted on Author Our Reporters

      Five Star Sports Picks exists for one reason: to give sports bettors a chance to win. As the most widely used betting service on Instagram, they have spent the past 7 years helping people turn what they love into profit. The sports betting game seemed to turn over terrible results when it […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica