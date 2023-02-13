2023: Military, ready to ensure elections hold nationwide – CDS

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has assured citizens and the international community of its readiness to secure the nation and ensure that the forthcoming general elections hold under a peaceful and orderly atmosphere across the country.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor gave the assurance Monday at the 25th edition of the PMB Administration’s Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

Irabor, who was reacting to reports of threats by separatist groups and non-state actors to foment trouble and scuttle the elections in some parts of the country, said that the military in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other security and intelligence agencies were battle ready to deal with such threats and ensure they do not result in any crisis.

According to him, the security agencies would, through their deployments in every region, ensure that all eligible voters go out to cast their ballot without fear or molestation during the general elections.

Irabor reiterated the position of the government that the military had decimated the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East just as troops have been deployed to every flashpoint across Nigeria. He said that while the terrorists no longer control any part of the North East, some remnants of the group were still trying to rear their ugly heads occasionally, resulting in attacks on soft targets.

Irabor described the ongoing military operations in the North East as a ‘final cleansing exercise” geared towards uprooting the last vestiges of the dreaded group in the region.

Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), who briefed newsmen on the activities in the defence sector, attributed some of the prolonged security challenges in parts of the country to inadequate personnel, budgetary constraints and lack of interagency synergy among others.

