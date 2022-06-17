News

2023: Military warns politicians against violence

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters( DHQ) haswarned politicians against perpetrating violenceduring the 2023 general election, insistingthattherulesof thegame must be followed to the letter. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor issued the warning onThursdayatthebi-weekly operationalbriefinginAbuja. According to him, the military will not stand idly while political actors and their supporters cause mayhem before, during and after the election. He said the country must remain united and indivisible at all times, urging the publictosupportthemilitary and other security agencies to sustain peace and order.

Irabor said: “Nigeria belongs to us, now we are going into a season and every one of us desires that we have a peaceful election and electioneering. I am glad that Mr. President has told the nation what his desires are but do not think that it is the responsibility of the government alone to ensure that we have a peaceful election.”

The CDS added: “It is every one of us that will ensure that we have a peaceful electioneering period so that we can have a country that we willallbeproudof, if wedon’t have a country there will be no position to aspire for. “The most important thing regarding the election that is coming, is that we mustbemenand womenthat conduct ourselves peacefully and I need you to drive this message home to everyone that for anyone who is looking forward to being elected, he must do it within the ambit of the provisions of the law because we will not in any way stand aside and see those perpetrating violence all because they are looking for political or appointive offices. “Nigeriaremainsanation that must live in peace so we must not allow criminals or thugs that have made themselves available for anyone to use, we will not allow it.

“We are standing by the police to give them every support because going forward Nigeria must be peaceful.” The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said the operations across the various theatres were yielding positive results, as criminal elements were being denied freedomof actionbyfighting forces.

 

