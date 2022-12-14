News

2023: Military’s apolitical stance proof Nigeria’s democracy is protected -CSO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Centre for African Liberation and Socio- Economic Rights (CALSER), has said the apolitical stance of the military was reassuring of a free and fair election and enough reason for Nigerians to celebrate the protection and perseverance of their nascent democracy.

Executive Director CALSER, Dr Cecilia Ikechukwu, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the Armed Forces have demonstrated preparedness and zeal towards credible, transparent and violence-free elections in 2023.

According to her, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor was the game changer in the war against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements, as he understands the value of teamwork which he has entrenched since his appointment.

She said: “We must admit that the Armed Forces’ involvement in internal security operations has indeed been the game changer in our efforts to address the threats posed by criminal elements and their sponsors across the country.”

 

