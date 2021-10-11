2023: Mimiko, Ajayi, Adegbenro dump ZLP for PDP

Barring any last minute change of plans, the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will any moment from now dump the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, to join the PDP is the governorship candidate of ZLP in the last election and immediate past Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The running mate, of ZLP’s candidate, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro, will also join the main opposition party. Multiple sources told New Telegraph at the weekend that the trio and their supporters have concluded plans with the leadership of PDP on the modalities of re-joining the party.

They will integrate ZLP structures into the PDP at the grassroots level. Mimiko, being the only living former governor in the state would assume the new role of the leader of the party and would replace his former Commissioner and two-time governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who is the leader for now.

The two-term governor formed the ZLP in 2019, and used the platform to contest the senatorial election, which he lost to the candidate of PDP, Dr. Ayo Akinyelure.

The former governor also made the ZLP’s platform available for Ajayi who had running battle with his former boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to contest the last governorship election in the state.

A close ally to Mimiko told New Telegraph yesterday that the former governor was in Abuja last week in order to holdtalkswiththeleadership of the PDP. He said it is true that he would head to PDP.

He, however, did not confirm the time of the defection. However, he said the former governor would hold a stakeholders meeting in order to make his intention known to his numerous supporters and ZLP leaders, both at the state and national levels.

The Media Adviser to Mimiko, who is the National Leader of ZLP, Mr Johnpaul Akinduro, declined to speak on the defection plan.

Like this: Like Loading...