News

2023: Mimiko blames FG for doctors’ exodus

Posted on Author Benjamin Okwuise Comment(0)

Former Governor of Ondo State Olusegun Mimiko has blamed the Federal Government for the exodus of Nigerian medical personnel to other countries. According to him, 88 per cent of doctors are leaving the country because of poor health facilities. Speaking at the “Nigeria’s Healthcare Delivery System and the 2023 Democratic Transition: A time to Change the Narrative,” organized by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Mimiko said very soon hospitals will be empty of doctors which have resulted in many patients unable to have access to the health care services in Nigeria, especially in rural areas. The medical doctor added that the major reasons doctors are leaving Nigeria are because of the poor facilities and poor pay. He added that a doctor cannot be dragging public transport for taking a bike (okada) just to get to work.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: ‘We are ready to reopen schools, Proprietors beg govt

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Proprietors of private schools in Akwa Ibom State, under the aegis of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Akwa Ibom State chapter, have said that they are ready for re-opening of schools across the state. The association, however, described the guidelines released by the state government as realistic, stating that some of […]
News

Workers threaten to shut Federal University, Lokoja

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State, yesterday threatened to shut down the institution if the memorandum of understanding (MoU) entered into between the union and the Federal Government was not implemented.   The union embarked on a peaceful protest to herald the three-day warning strike […]
News

2023: Onofiok meets PDP hierarchy, pledges to sustain past legacies

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke, has reiterated the need for continuity in the development of Akwa Ibom State, saying he would build on the development templates and legacies already laid by former Governors of the state; Obong Victor Attah, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the industrialisation revolution of the incumbent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica