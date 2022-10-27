2023: Mimiko blames FG for doctors’ exodus

Former Governor of Ondo State Olusegun Mimiko has blamed the Federal Government for the exodus of Nigerian medical personnel to other countries. According to him, 88 per cent of doctors are leaving the country because of poor health facilities. Speaking at the “Nigeria’s Healthcare Delivery System and the 2023 Democratic Transition: A time to Change the Narrative,” organized by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Mimiko said very soon hospitals will be empty of doctors which have resulted in many patients unable to have access to the health care services in Nigeria, especially in rural areas. The medical doctor added that the major reasons doctors are leaving Nigeria are because of the poor facilities and poor pay. He added that a doctor cannot be dragging public transport for taking a bike (okada) just to get to work.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...