2023: Mistakes of those before us can never befall us – Nwodo

State, Ikenna Nwodo, yesterday led the youths of the Council, under the umbrella of Peace Ambassadors to the Government House Enugu to declare their support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state during the 2023 general elections, stating that “the sins of the fathers, the mistakes of those before us can never befall us.”

Nwodo, a leader of the PDP in Igbo-Etiti LGA, explained that the group’s philosophy reflects the principles of party supremacy, peace and togetherness, stressing: “We are standing together as youths and writing our own future. We are standing together on a platform of peace, a platform of progress, a platform of prosperity.

“We are telling you (Ugwuanyi) that all Igbo- Etiti youths are solidly behind you to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the Senate in 2023, our incoming governor by the special grace of God, Peter Mbah, Ezenta Ezeani (PDP House of Assembly Candidate) and Dr. Martins Oke (PDP House Representatives Candidate).’’ In his speech, the Director General of Peace Ambassadors, U g w u a m a d i e z e , corroborating Nwodo, added that they are ready to do the work they have agreed to do satisfactorily. “Not only that you have given us hope, you have given us hope that tomorrow it may be your (our) turn,” he said to the governor. Also at the Government House, Enugu, on solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi, were members of Mmagha Support Group for Gburugburu 2023, led by the Director General of the group, Dr. Joel Ugwuoke. In their separate speeches, the Commissioner for Transport, Andy Peter Omeje, who is also a staunch member of Mmagha Support Group for Gburugburu, the Zonal Coordinator of the group, Fidelis Ojobo, the women and youth leaders, Mrs. Ijeoma and Chinonso Ugwunweze respectively, all expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for his administration’s youthfriendly initiatives and development strides. Ugwuanyi at the event identified and empowered three physically-challenged persons who were among members of the support groups, with financial resources.

