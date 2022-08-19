2023: Mixed grill for second term govs

FELIX NWANERI reports on the next political move by 17 state governors on the last lap of their second term who would be leaving their respective offices on May 29, 2023

For the 17 state governors, who would be leaving office on May 29, 2023, the fear of swift loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics is the reason why almost all of them are contesting for senatorial seats in order to remain relevant in the polity. The governors, who would be serving out the constitutionally allowed two terms in office, are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano). Others are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Sani Bello (Niger), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Ben Ayade (Cross River).

Many have wondered before now what their respective next political moves would be after dominating the political landscape in their respective states for more than seven years now. However, the aftermath of the primary elections of the various political parties pointed to where most of the outgoing governors were headed to. As it stands, 10 of the second rem governors would be contesting for senatorial seats in the 2023 general election. Presently, 16 former governors are in the Senate, which has become a nest for ex-chief executives of the states.

They are Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Tanko Al Makura (Nasarawa) and Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Others are Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Theodore Orji (Abia),Chimaraoke Nnamani (Enugu), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Kabiru Gaya (Kano), Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa). Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State who was the 17th on the list vacated his seat in March to become the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The reason why each of the outgoing governors wants to remain politically relevant by clinging to power in one way or the other is not farfetched. There is always a precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics either by one’s own doing or as a result of circumstance.

The story of some governors, who left office in 2019 after serving out the constitutional allowed two terms, comes handy. These former governors dominated the political landscape of their respective states, when they held sway and dictated who got what, when and how but three years after leaving office, most of them have experienced the epic fall that usually come with attainment of great political heights, with only a handful still relevant in the polity. The 10 outgoing governors in the contest for senatorial seats are Tambuwal, Bagudu, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi, Bello, Umahi, Ishaku, Ortom, Lalong and Ayade. For Governors Wike, el-Rufai, Masari, Badaru, Gabduje and Emmanuel, the picture of their next political move is still hazy as they are not in the race for any elective position, while Okowa is the vice presidential candidate of the PDP.

Ben Ayade

The Cross River State governor dumped the PDP through which he was elected governor of the South-South state for the ruling APC in May 2021. However, his bid to fly the flag of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election failed. He was one of the aspirants, who vied for the APC presidential ticket but was only able to garner 37 votes out of the 2,203 votes cast at the party’s special national convention at which a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Tinubu was elect the standard bearer. With his presidential ambition hitting the rocks, Ayade now has eyes set on a return to the Senate. He represented Cross River North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber between 2011 and 2015, when he was elected as governor for the first term. The APC primary election for the Cross River North Senatorial District ticket was won by Ayade’s former Chief of Staff, Hon. Martin Orim, but a political arrangement saw Orim withdrawing from the contest. As expected, this paved the way for a fresh primary election in which Ayade was elected unopposed.

Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto State governor is poised to return to the National Assembly, this time, the Senate after he withdrew from the PDP presidential primary to back former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the eventual winner of the contest. New Telegraph learnt that there was an arrangement before the PDP special national convention for the governor to return to the National Assembly, and this was the major reason why he withdrew from the presidential race. To actualize the plan, Tambuwal secured the PDP ticket for Sokoto South Senatorial District through his former Commissioner for Land and Survey, Aminu Bodinga, who stepped down immediately after the party’s presidential primary election.

This paved the way for Tambuwal to emerge through affirmation in a fresh primary election and will slug it out with the incumbent senator representing Sokoto South, Mohammed Danbaba, who recently dumped PDP for APC, when he realised that Tambuwal will take the party’s ticket from him. Most northern political leaders are said to be rooting for Tambuwal to return to the National Assembly for conceding to their plea to step down for Atiku in the interest of the North, and it is believed that his chances of emerging as the next president of the Senate if the PDP wins in 2023 are high having been speaker of the House of Representatives (2011-2015).

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

There is no doubt that the Enugu State governor will not retire from politics after his two-term of eight years as governor. The former threeterm member of the House of Representatives would be contesting the 2023 senatorial election to represent Enugu North Senatorial District. Speculations was rife from his first term in office that Ugwuanyi will head to the Senate after his serving out his tenure as governor but there were those who thought then that the governor was eyeing the presidential or vice presidential slots depending on where the pendulum swings as regards zoning of the presidency within the PDP. The governor, however, opted for the Senate when it became clear that the party was disposed to fielding a northern presidential candidate in 2023. As expected, there was no resistance from the incumbent senator representing Enugu North, Senator Chuka Utazi, who is serving a second term in the red chamber. He easily gave up the position for the governor.

Okezie Ikpeazu

The Abia State governor secured the PDP ticket to contest for the Abia South Senatorial District seat presently occupied by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who recently resigned his position as Senate Minority Leader after defecting to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The duo are from the same Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, so an interesting contest is in the offing given the circumstances that forced Abaribe out of the PDP. The former Senate Minority Leader had intended to run for the governorship of the state on the platform of the PDP but IKpeazu opted for a former vice chancellor of Abia State University, Prof. Uche Ikonne.

Simon Lalong

The Plateau State governor, who doubles as chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, intends to follow the footsteps of his predecessors by joining the league of former governors in the Senate at the end of his second term. Former governors of Plateau State since the return of democracy in 1999, Joshua Dariye and Jonah Jang ended up in the Senate after serving out their respective tenures and Lalong equally wants to be counted. The governor secured the APC ticket to contest for the Plateau South Senatorial District in 2023 having ensured that Mrs. Nora Daduut emerged late Senator Ignatius Longjan’s successor in the 2019 bye election, held the seat in trust for him.

Samuel Ortom

The Benue State governor will contest for the Benue North West senatorial seat to succeed the incumbent, Senator Emmanuel Yisa Orker Jev. Ortom is not the first former governor of the state, who would head to the Senate if he wins the election. Ex-Governor George Akume, first represented Benue North West Senatorial District before his appointment as minister. Another former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, is the incumbent senator representing Benue North East, and Ortom is bent on ensuring that he wears the same crown when he leaves office.

Dave Umahi

The Ebonyi State governor has his eyes set on the senatorial election after his failure to secure the presidential ticket of the APC although he hinted that he is likely to retire from politics during his defection from the PDP to APC in November 2020. Umahi was then accused by the leadership of leaving the party through which he was elected governor twice because of his presidential but he dismissed the claim. However, it did not take long before it became clear that he would be vying for the presidential ticket of the ruling party. After losing the ticket to Tinubu, the Ebonyi State governor, who is the chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, picked his party’s ticket for the senatorial election. Umahi’s brother, Austin, had emerged as the winner of the APC senatorial ticket for Ebonyi South Senatorial District but he gave up the ticket as expected. This paved the way for a rescheduled shadow poll, which the governor won.

Atiku Bagudu

The Kebbi State governor and chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (umbrella body of governors of APC extraction) never pretended about his senatorial ambition, when it became clear that his purported presidential ambition would be a hard sale given the push by APC members of southern extraction for their region to produce the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Bagudu persistently maintained that as a pan-Nigerian political party, all Nigerians are free to aspire for any position in the APC, including the party’s 2023 presidential ticket but he joined his colleagues from the North to support the emergence of southern candidate at the presidential primary election. He had before the shadow poll, secured the ruling party’s ticket for Kebbi Central Senatorial District seat. A former governor of the state, Adamu Aliero, the occupant of the seat, withdrew from the race some hours to the commencement of the primary election. He later resigned from the APC and joined the PDP and would be squaring up against the Bagudu in the election having secured the ticket of the opposition party.

Darius Ishaku

As expected, Governor Ishaku will be on the ballot as the PDP candidate for Taraba South Senatorial District in the general election.

The governor’s nomination was through a consensus arrangement although party delegates still voted at a primary election where 158 accredited delegates cast their votes in a bid to avoid future litigations. He recorded 154 valid votes, while four votes were declared invalid. Ishaku, who assured the people of Taraba South of purposeful leadership by changing the narrative at the Red Chamber when elected, had engaged the incumbent senator, Emmanuel Bwacha, in a running battle in the build-up to the primary elections. Although the duo were silent on the reason for their fight then, it was clear that the governor wanted to move to the Senate after serving eight years in the state and that Bwacha had to vacate the seat for him. Expectedly, Bwacha resisted the move initially but with pressure from the governor, his resistance caved in. Consequently, the then Senate minority leader resigned membership of the PDP and joined the APC.

Bello: Senatorial seat on the cards

The Niger State governor initially appeared undecided over his next political move in 2023. Even when some campaign posters linked him to the presidential contest, he disassociated himself from them and joined the ranks of those who rooted for a southerner to succeed President Buhari. However, his support was not without a caveat. He said anyone aspiring to become the next president should be ready to meet the people of North Central geopolitical zone and tell them what he has for the zone. He was then of the view that the zone has been shortchanged since the return of democracy in 1999, despite playing major role to those that have emerged as presidents irrespective of their political affiliation. While some opined then that Bello was positioning himself as a kingmaker, many said a senatorial seat is likely to be his fall back plan. This has played out with Bello’s defeat of incumbent Senator Aliyu Sabi to win the APC ticket for Niger North Senatorial District seat.

Nasir el-Rufai

The speculation before the party primaries was that the Kaduna State governor will contest the 2023 presidential election. However, the governor put paid to the speculation, when he became one of the voices in support of power shift to the South. He, also, did not mince words, when he said that he would be too old to contest for the presidency in 2023. Typical of el-Rufai, he walked his talk at the APC presidential primary election by leading APC governors of northern extraction to ensure that a southerner emerged as the party’s presidential candidate. Some were then of the view that the Kaduna governor’s support for a southern presidential candidate was because of his vice presidential ambition but Tinubu (APC presidential candidate) opted for a former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima .

Mohammed Badaru

The Jigawa State governor dropped his presidential ambition, following an agreement by APC governors of northern extraction that the party’s presidential ticket be zone to the South. Badaru did not stop at his withdrawal from the party’s presidential primary election; he threw his weight behind Tinubu and never sought for a senatorial ticket like some of his colleagues.

Udom Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom State governor contested the PDP’s presidential primary election but lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. However, he was among those considered as running mate to the former vice president but he lost to his Delta State counterpart, Okowa. He also opted out of the contest for PDP’s ticket for Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District seat, which was won by a former member of the state House of Assembly, Ekong Sampson.

Abduallhi Ganduje

The Kano State governor opted for a seat in the Senate when he realized that a northern presidential candidate for the APC was not feasible. He later plotted to replace the senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jibrin, relying on his control of Kano APC structure but his senatorial bid was resisted by members of the party, who maintained that he cannot anoint his deputy as the governorship candidate and at the same time pick the party’s ticket for Kano North. To avert throwing the party into crisis, especially with Rabiu Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) waiting to cash-in on a possible implosion in the APC to take over Kano in the coming elections, Ganduje quickly forfeited his senatorial ambition.

Aminu Masari

The Katsina State governor and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who presently holds sway in President Buhari’s home state, is not really looking at another office post-2023. So, he is likely to retire to private life by the time he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

Nyesom Wike

For the governor of oil-rich Rivers State, the build-up to the 2023 general election has not been the best of time for him. Wike contested and lost the PDP presidential primary but lost to Atiku. He polled 237 votes against Atiku’s 371 votes in what many described as a keenly contested shadow poll. It was against the backdrop of his strong showing in the primary election that many thought Wike would be handed the PDP’s vice presidential ticket. This was not to be as Atiku and the party’s leadership settled for the governor of Delta State, Okowa. Wike’s lost in the PDP power game pitted him against the powers that be in the party and it has been a cold war between his camp and the national leadership of the party since then. While the vociferous governor is not likely to quit politics after serving as governor for eight years although not going to the Senate, indications are that his major concern at the moment is ensuring that his anointed emerges the next governor of Rivers State.

Ifeanyi Okowa

The belief ahead of the PDP primary elections was that Okowa will pick the party’s senatorial ticket for Delta North for a possible return to the position, which he occupied before his emergence as governor in 2015. The conviction was against the backdrop of Okowa’s battle with the incumbent senator representing the district, Peter Nwaoboshi, which forced the latter to leave the PDP for the APC. Despite the postulation then, there was speculation then that the Delta State governor was positioning himself to be running mate to any of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP in 2023. The conjecture turned to reality, when he was announced by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, as his running mate for the February 2023 election. The former vice president, who explained why he opted for Okowa ahead of Governors Wike and Udom Emmanuel, said his vice president must fulfill the qualities to be president and one who could complement him as a president.

