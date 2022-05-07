2023: Mixed reactions in APC, as ESG, others purchase forms for Emefiele

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

There are strong indications that the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, by three groups, has elicited suspense, anxiety and excitement at the headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in particular, and the polity in general.

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele, and Emefiele Support Group (ESG) are reported to have bought the N100 million forms for the apex bank’s chief on Friday.

Emefiele has, however, remained silent, thereby causing more anxiety among various stakeholders.

Notwithstanding, the group claims that the CBN Governor is the most competent among the aspirants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general election, hence their decision to purchase the forms for him.

In a statement later issued by its Director of Communications, Ms. Benigna Ejimba, the ESG said Emefiele is currently at breaking point pressure level to participate in the electoral process.

This is even as it described the CBN boss as the long-awaited worthy successor to the president.

The statement read: “We are not unmindful of the tremendous pressure currently mounted on Dr Emefiele to join the presidential race.

“The truth of the matter is that many individuals and groups have searched round and have come to the conclusion that the CBN Governor has all it takes to take over from President Buhari.

“The ESG, as a group therefore, has come to realise that Emefiele is the long-awaited worthy successor to the president. We do not entertain any iota of doubt on this.

“This is why we did not hesitate to join other groups to purchase the form for the CBN Governor in order to assist him to make up his mind very fast.

“As we await a favourable response from this man that the nation needs at this critical time, we urge his numerous supporters to remain calm and continue to mobilise the electorate for his envisaged electoral victory.”

