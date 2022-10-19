2023: Mixed reactions in Enugu over Nnamani’s support for Tinubu

KENNETH OFOMA reports on the impending political battle in Enugu State over Peoples Democratic Party’s Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu

The recent declaration of support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State has continued to raise political dust in the state. Nnamani’s action has been greeted with mixed reactions from members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as well as those of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator presently represents Enugu East in the National Assembly on the platform of PDP. He is also seeking a return to the Red Chamber as the candidate of the party. Aside APC and PDP members, political analysts in the state are also confounded by the development.

The former Enugu governor’s name was included in Tinubu campaign list even as a candidate of another party and the APC boldly went to town to announce that the inclusion was not a mistake, stressing that the leader of the Ebeano political platform headed by Nnamani is working for them. Some youths have engaged the senator in the social media, where he also engaged them in not too complimentary verbiage.

He, however, decided to act as the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar arrived in Enugu for a reconciliation meeting with the South-East stakeholders of the party recently. First, campaign posters of the PDP senator and APC’s Tinubu flooded the streets of Enugu. As expected, Nnamani shunned the Atiku PDP stakeholders meeting.

At the same time Atiku was meeting with South East PDP stakeholders in Enugu, Nnamani took to the social media to explain why he had decided to abandon his party, PDP, to campaign for Tinubu. He wrote: “HE Tinubu is my friend, brother and colleague. I have great respect for him, his political antecedents and strides in governance. And I am very proud and well pleased with him. Anybody with belly aching should go…. himself.”

Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, dismissed insinuations that the name of Senator Nnamani appeared as a member of the council in error. He is number 350 on the list signed by Hon. James Faleke, the Secretary of the campaign council Keyamo, who made the clarification while speaking in a television programme, said there has not been any rebuttal from the other side (Chimaroke Nnamani), adding that it is where it should come from if the addition of that name is rejected.

He further stated that there’s no constitutional provision that compels anyone to campaign for the political party he is a member of. His words: “All I can tell you now is that there has been no refutal from the part of Senator Nnamani. The refutal should come from that end not from us. There’s no provision in the Electoral Act or the Constitution that says that you have to campaign for the presidential candidate of your party at all cost.

There’s freedom of association in Nigeria.” While Keyamo added that it is left to the PDP to take any action against the senator, political pundits opined that Nnamani has tacitly surrendered the senatorial seat of Enugu East to Princess Ada Ogbu by his open campaign and support to the presidential candidate of the APC. Ogbu is the senatorial candidate of APC for Enugu East senatorial election.

As expected, the development has been sending conflicting signals to both the APC and PDP members in the state. For APC members, Nnamani may have concluded that APC is a major threat to PDP in the state and that Tinubu would win the presidential election. Since her emergence as the senatorial candidate of APC for Enugu East, Obgu’s influence and popularity has also been growing.

The candidate has toured all the wards in the six local government areas that make up the district. They include; Enugu North, Enugu South, Enugu East, Nkanu West, Nkanu East and Isiuzo. For PDP members, many of them are still confused by the action of the senator as they refused to speak about it openly.

But those who spoke with New Telegraph on condition anonymity, said Nnamani’s action connotes disdain and disrespect for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who according to them, gave him a political lifeline by facilitating his return to PDP and the Senate. They also claimed that the governor also gave him free hand to pick the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Mr. Peter Mbah.

Political pundits in Enugu believe that the action of the former governor may also affect PDP’s chances of winning the governorship poll and other elective positions in the 2023 general election

However, one of the reasons that seem to have pushed Nnamani to pitch his tent with Tinubu even while throwing caution to the wind, according to analysts, is that he has possibly read the political barometer and discovered that PDP will lose the presidential and governorship election in the state.

The possible damaging effect of his decision on his party’s presidential ticket, is therefore a non-issue to him as he may have come to the conclusion that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, won’t make it given the intractable internal squabble rocking the party.

One of the reasons given by the former governor and leader of the Ebeano political family in the state is the fact that Atiku violated the constitution and convention of the party by contesting the presidency, which he said was the turn of the South. Another possible reason is the fact that opposition parties in the state have come down heavily on the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state.

Analysts say that it is possible Nnamani may have come to the conclusion that Mbah’s candidature may run into troubled waters, and therefore, have decided to get friendly with APC early enough to secure his political future. It would be recalled that in February 2007, Mbah, as commissioner in Nnamani’s administration, was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos alongside one of his colleagues, Sam Ejiofor, and one Victor Udeh, said to be a contractor to the state government.

They were later re-arraigned in October same year to face a 29-count charge of concealment, money-laundering and fraud, totaling about N5.4 billion at the time. Shortly afterwards their boss lost immunity as governor and was also dragged to court on charges bothering on embezzlement of state funds, includ- ing N5 billion local government allocations.

Although Mbah was not convicted, Nnamani later entered a plea bargain and forfeited some property. But opposition parties have been feasting on the matter to create a perception problem for Mbah and Nnamani. Only recently, Mbah had to file a court action against the chairman of APC in the state, Chief Ugocukwu Agballah, over such allegations.

On why Ugwuanyi may be peeved by Nnamani’s action, it will be recalled that in the build up to the PDP primaries, the governor employed different tactics to outwit Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who was bent on grabbing Enugu State PDP gubernatorial ticket through his widely acknowledged structure in the state. Nnamani worked with Ugwuanyi to dismantle Ekweremadu, who later pledged support to the PDP candidate, Mbah.

The reward to Nnamani was that he not only retained the Enugu East senatorial ticket but also single-handedly anointed Mbah as PDP’s governorship candidate. Analysts therefore opine that Ugwuanyi may be worried that despite surrendering the party’s structure to the Ebeano family as the leader of the group (Nnamani) is now dancing strange dance steps.

The APC on the other hand is also waxing strong with the entry of Agballah, a grassroots politician into the party. It is an open secret that the governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Uche Nnaji, facilitated Agballah’s defection from PDP to APC and his eventual emergence as the chairman of the party in the state. Nnaji and Agballah played a crucial role in ensuring Nnamani’s emergence as governor of Enugu State in 1999.

While Agballah served as the director general of his campaign organisation, Nnaji provided most of the funds for the campaign at that time. So, the coming together of the duo under APC is a big threat to PDP in the state.

Furthermore, many pundits believe that the Ebeano political family, headed by Nnamani has acquired a not too fantastic image. Most residents of the state will find it difficult to erase memories of Ebeano’s reign between 1999 and 2007.

Meanwhile, there are those who think that the memories of yester years may have paled into insignificance and that the power of incumbency in the state may still work in favour of PDP and its candidates

