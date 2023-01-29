News

2023: MKO Abiola family endorses Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC), Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Saturday received a boost as the family of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, declared their support for him. The family while addressing journalists over the weekend at his residence also collapsed the ‘Hope 93 mandate group of MKO Abiola across the country for the victory of Tinubu and that of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu second time. Alhaji Lekan Abiola who spoke on behalf of Abiola’s family said, it is great pleasure to endorse and collapse the Political structure well known as “Hope 93 structure nationwide for the benefit of Tinubu.

He said: “We have decided to do this because we believe Tinubu represents all our father lived and died for. Tinubu is a philanthropist, accomplished politician who as Lagos State Governor charted the development trajectory of modern Lagos, emboldening the vision my father had for Nigeria. “Our late father’s progressive ideas motivated him to christened his campaign then as ” Hope 93″ because his vision was to give new lease to every sector in Nigeria and give hope to all.

 

Our Reporters

