2023: Mobilise votes for all viable women candidates – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday charged women in the country to mobilise votes for their counterparts seeking elective offices as one way to bridging the gender gap in the political arena in the country. The governor, who lamented the marginalisation of womenfolk in politics, asked the women to mobilise their votes for all viable women candidates in the 2023 general election. Wike in his remarks as a special guest of honour at the fourth Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) Summit in Akure, Ondo State, said governments and ruling parties should take relevant measures to change the status quo for a more progressive, participatory and accommodative women in politics and governance. The Rivers governor, who was represented by the state Head of Service, Mr. Rufus Godwin, said the Women in Politics Forum Report said only 18.9 per cent of women made up the party list of contestants in the 2023 general election, with only The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) fielding a woman as its presidential candidate.

 

