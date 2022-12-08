2023: Mobilise votes for all viable women candidates – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday charged women in the country to mobilise votes for their counterparts seeking elective offices as one way to bridging the gender gap in the political arena in the country. The governor, who lamented the marginalisation of womenfolk in politics, asked the women to mobilise their votes for all viable women candidates in the 2023 general election. Wike in his remarks as a special guest of honour at the fourth Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) Summit in Akure, Ondo State, said governments and ruling parties should take relevant measures to change the status quo for a more progressive, participatory and accommodative women in politics and governance. The Rivers governor, who was represented by the state Head of Service, Mr. Rufus Godwin, said the Women in Politics Forum Report said only 18.9 per cent of women made up the party list of contestants in the 2023 general election, with only The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) fielding a woman as its presidential candidate.
Related Articles
LG polls: Lagos APC inaugurates peace committee for post-primary disputes
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its peace and reconciliation committee to resolve all outstanding fallouts of its primaries for the forthcoming local government election in the state. At the inauguration of the committee which took place yesterday at the state party secretariat, the state caretaker committee chairman , […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Twitter ban: Nigerian businesses lose N4.3bn in 2 days
Firms and businesses using the microblogging site, Twitter, to promote their businesses may have lost a staggering N4.3 billion in the last two days, New Telegraph has learnt. This came as the Twitter ban by the government enters day three today. Although the government had said the ban is ‘temporary’ a global internet […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 90% effective against coronavirus
Regina Otokpa, Abuja Clinical trials of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by the Oxford University has shown to be up to 90 per cent effective at preventing the virus infection. The researchers explained that their jab on the average, gives 70 per cent protection, when combining the results of two different dosing regimes, however, the protection of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)