2023: Moghalu hails congress as Lagos ADC elects new leadership

Following its ongoing reforms, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has held its Lagos State Congress, where new state executives were elected. The event, which was held at the Logos Centre, Oregun, took place in the spirit of camaraderie, which has become commonplace in the newlyreformed party.

In accordance with inclusion for which the party is reputed, the executives were elected from all 20 local government areas of Lagos State. The congress was a festival of internal democracy as party delegates rose to the occasion and elected Lagos State executives in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022. Speaking at the Delegates’ Congress, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, expressed great satisfaction at the conduct of the election and celebrated the internal democracy that has become the party’s unique selling point. He also charged party members to go all out to engage the electorate in Lagos and sell the party.

 

Our Reporters

