2023: Moghalu, Kachikwu, 8 others battle for ADC presidential ticket as primary begins in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

At least 10 presidential aspirants on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are jostling for 2,100 delegates as the party’s primary began on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Leaders and delegates of the party converged on Abeokuta for the party’s Presidential Primary and National Convention.

The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections, Prof Kingsley Moghalu and the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, as front runners in the race for the ADC’s ticket.

Other aspirants include: Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Evang. Ebiti Ndok Jegede and others.

In his welcome address, the National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, lamented that Nigeria had gone from being strong to almost been irrelevant due to the leadership failure of the APC and PDP.

Nwosu disclosed that, the party was aiming to produce 75 percent of lawmakers both at the state and federal levels, who according to him would make quality laws for Nigerians and not for themselves.

“The current National Assembly is too meddlesome, they try to control how political parties are run and sometimes they carry the INEC along. Parties should not be straight jacketed.

“This country must change, our democracy must change so that Africa can stand.”

He added that the party is poised to salvage the country, saying “nothing must stop us.”

 

