2023: Moghalu, Kachikwu, 8 others battle for ADC presidential ticket

At least 10 presidential aspirants on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are jostling for 2,100 delegates, as the party primary began yesterdayinAbeokuta, Ogun State capital. Leaders and delegates of thepartyconvergedonAbeokuta for the party’s Presidential Primary and National Convention.

The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN) andthepresidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the2019generalelection, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, and the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, are front-runners in the race for the ADC’s ticket. Other aspirants include: Dr. Mani Ibrahim, JoyceOgochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr. MuhammedLamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. FavourAyodele, EvangelistEbiti Ndok Jegede, and others.

In his welcome address, the National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, lamented that Nigeria had gone from being strong to almost irrelevant due to the leadershipfailureof theAPC and PDP. Nwosu disclosed that the party aimed to produce 75 per cent of lawmakers both at the state and federal levels, who according to him would make quality laws for Nigerians and not for themselves. “The current National Assembly is too meddlesome. They try to control how political parties are run and sometimes they carry the INEC along. Parties should not be straight jacketed. “This country must change, our democracy must change so that Africa can stand.” He added that the party is poised to salvage the country, saying “nothing must stop us.”

