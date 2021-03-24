News Top Stories

2023: Mohammed’s report’ll go through democratic process – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is yet to adopt any position on the zoning of its presidential ticket in 2023.

 

The party explained that the report of Governor Bala Mohammed committee on review of 2019 general election, which was submitted last week, will be subjected to its democratic process by relevant organs across all national interests.

 

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the “unprecedented public interest and confidence in the PDP is responsible for the widespread discussions and enquiries on the recommendations of the committee on the review of the 2019 elections.

 

“PDP immensely appreciates the overwhelming interest by majority of Nigerians in the PDP as their national rallying point to elect a pan-Nigeria, unifying and peopleoriented leadership that would rescue our nation from misrule, come 2023.”

 

According to the statement, the decision on zoning will be the product of wide consultation, discussions and consensus building, taking into consideration the aggregate aspiration and hope of the generality of the Nigerian people.

 

“Our party has however noted the disposition and line of discussion from various political interests across the six geo-political zones of our country in this regard, and at the appropriate time, the collective understanding of Nigerians will prevail,” PDP assured

