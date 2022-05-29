2023: Money influence in political process, worrisome –Nwankwo

The primaries of the political parties have thrown up a lot of issues, the most prominent being the mercantile posture of the parties and those seeking elective positions across party lines. In this chat monitored on Channels Television, Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Clement Nwankwo examines the unfolding scenarios and highlights the dangers they portend for democracy in Nigeria

How do you see the high cost of nomination forms charged by political parties and the letter the EFCC wrote to INEC seeking to monitor the accounts of these aspirants?

I don’t see the connection between the cost of forms, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC) because the payments are being made to the political parties.

Certainly, you will have people who are interested in contesting for political offices, but a lot of us are worried that the political parties have started by disenfranchising the poor or the people who cannot afford so much to purchase the forms. I think that the conversation with INEC and EFCC should be ensuring compliance with the limits of campaign funding for candidates of political parties.

The Electoral Act states how much a candidate can spend but unfortunately, the conversation seems to revolve around whether it also captures aspirants. The truth is that when you have so much money being spent on even to qualify to seek that office, then you have started eliminating a huge percentage of your populace from the political process.

A lot of people might want to run for offices but when they look at the firms and how much is to be paid and they may not be able to muster that kind of fund, they are discouraged and some of these aspirants are some of the best you can have for these positions.

So, I think that for a lot of us, it is quite worrisome. But I think the EFCC is right in seeking to work out an arrangement with stakeholders to monitor the process. How do you keep tab on campaign funding? How do you ensure that you don’t have illicit funds going into campaigns and buying up the votes?

I know that there are candidates seeking to win the votes by convincing the people about what they can do, but there are others who rely on using their money to procure the votes. I think that that has been a major reason a lot of us are concerned about the extent that politicians spend money on campaigns.

There us also the turnover that you see with politicians who are holding elective offices and sitting in that elective office, holding public funds and putting them into campaigns. This takes us to the conversation around Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which talks about ensuring that people holding public office resign before a certain time because you don’t want people sitting in a position of advantage, sitting in a position of access to public funds, putting that into campaigns and running elections.

This is in addition to the fact that, of course, their primary responsibility of fulfilling the purpose of their appointment is defeated. A situation where you had so many ministers, directors general of government agencies, buying firms and seeking to be candidates, was quite worrying for a lot of us. That was why we were quite pleased to see the President, even if it was done late, asking those in such offices to resign if they wanted to seek political offices.

The EFCC recently arrested the Accountant General if the Federation and three other high profile personalities in connection with corruption. Do you think these arrests coming ahead of the party conventions might make the politicians more careful in their conduct?

Well, I think that always, the point is made that if you have access to public funds, if you have access to the budget of the federation in whatever capacity, then there is a concern about the use of it. I refuse at this time to make a connection between what the EFCC is doing and the politics of it. It would seem to me that given the persons involved, this might be a routine EFCC activity.

I don’t want to go that route but again, I understand your point that it is important for agencies of government to be non- par- tisan because for us, who are observing the electoral process, we are also concerned that the agencies don’t become active to the detriment of some persons for political reasons. So, clearly, I don’t want to make any linkage between those three arrests that you have mentioned and politics at this time.

Since the Electoral Act mentioned candidate specifically, do you think that when as aspirant becomes the candidate, the EFCC should scrutinize his accounts including funds used to purchase nomination forms?

I think that us a tricky path and that’s why we’ve advocated for some monitoring of campaign finances and that was part of the roles defined in the Electoral Offences Commission Bill which is still sitting in the National Assembly.

INEC has repeatedly said that it is unable to carry out that aspect if its functions as defined in the Electoral Act- that is apprehend persons on account of flouting the law. I think that in some way, it is understandable.

You need an independent agency of government to be able to do that and that is why the advocacy for the Electoral offences Commission has been on. If someone becomes a candidate, it becomes tricky for you to get into those conversations unless you have some independent verification of it.

Does it mean that even the process of determining how much a candidate spends is almost an exercise in impossibility?

Well, you would have to compile that; you would have to have evidence and I think it requires more than speculations. So if you have some dedicated monitoring system and compilation of evidence you will present these to the prosecuting authority.

Even in compiling, did you ever imagine that the cost of nomination forms will be this high?

I should think so. But again, the law is very uncertain with respect to this and you would need to argue to be able to capture this. But it doesn’t take away the fact that everyone is quite embarrassed by the huge sums of money that aspirants have been asked to pay and the flippancy that you have seen people produce this money. It is worrisome to a lot of people who are going through a lot of harsh economic conditions in this country.]

It is quite a shock to see political parties make these requests; it doesn’t matter if it is N50 million or N100 million or whatever amount.

The point is that these are huge sums of money and people who don’t have that kind of money but want to enter into elective office should be able to do so without being barred by the excessive fees that the parties have imposed as charges for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

If the law does not capture monies spent by aspirants on nomination forms and delegates, is that to say that the law on campaign fund limit is weak or not clear?

I think that the laws are in a lot of ways, very clear. First of all, the parties have a limit to what they can spend. Also, the Electoral Act includes provisions that indicate how much an individual can contribute to a campaign.

You then have to see how all these are enforced. I think that part of the problem is that there is no tracking of these funds and there is no agency dealing with all of these issues. I think it us a major concern for all of us. How much is being spent and his much is being put forward to be spent.

Again, it also becomes really delicate as aspirants move to become candidates because there is really no independent agency working on this area. It is going to be really difficult for you to be able to throw up these charges especially when somebody has become a candidate.

You need to be very careful in managing the allegations that might come and the danger of the agencies of government becoming partisan. I think that for all of us who are deeply involved in the electoral process, the influence of money in the elections is worrisome. I think that it discourages a lot of good persons who want to get into public offices; it discourages their participation because it doesn’t create a level playing field.

Would you propose a sort of tracking mechanism for monies that exchange hands between aspirants, candidates and delegates during the election season?

Yes. I think it will be important to have that tracking mechanism because you’re going to see aspirants vying to be candidates at different levels – from the State Legislative Houses to the Federal Legislative Houses, Governorship and the Presidency. For a lot of us in the civil society, what we would like to see are candidates emerging because of the quality of who they are and not how much money they have to throw around.

There are candidates who have no quality to put on the table but who believe that they have the resources to buy and pay for the votes of the delegates and that is what confuses the political environment. That is why we have issues with the calibre of those who get into public office at the end of the day.

Many didn’t get there because of their quality, their education and experience or their concerns about public interest issues. They got in there simply because they’ve been able to pay for it. I would therefore advocate for some mechanism that is able to track the role of money in elections especially as we approach the national conventions of the parties.

There needs to be tracking of the funds and there needs to be some way of educating delegates about the importance of voting for the candidate who would be able to deliver on the expectations of the people.

Isn’t it double speak on the part of the government that political parties are charging humongous amounts as nomination fees, aspirants are doling out funds to buy delegates while the government still claims to be fighting corruption?

Well, first of all, I think that the Electoral Act doesn’t get into the question about the political parties and how much they should charge for nomination and expression of interest forms.

So, in terms of the Electoral Act, I don’t see a violation going on because that has been left at the discretion of the parties. What we have seen is of course, the embarrassing huge sums of money that the parties have imposed and they have been quite adamant in stating that they have no apologies for it. So, for me, I don’t think it is a question of any vacuum in the Electoral Act, except of course if it is the vacuum that relates to the tracking of expenses of aspirants.

With respect to the government, again it’s just that the government has not taken a proactive step in setting up an independent agency that would be able to do this in collaboration with citizens, civil society and so on. So, that for me is where the gap is right now.

Political parties are independent of government or are supposed to be independent of government so when parties are imposing these huge sums, the parties themselves should be held responsible for their own actions.

How do you get parties to understand that participation or exclusion from participation is directly linked to factors such as huge expression of interest and nomination fees they are charging at this time?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...