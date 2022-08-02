2023: Monitor dev’t, stick to ethics of non-interference, Buhari tells diplomats

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged diplomats in the country to only monitor developments and stick to their ethics of non-interference.

The President, who called for international collaboration in the fight against insecurity globally, gave this charge Tuesday while receiving Letters of Credence of Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that Nigeria was drawing closer to its national elections and candidates representing their parties at different levels were beginning to build consensus within their respective parties in preparations to the launching of campaigns across the country soon.

“As the drums of campaign begin to rise, I urge you to be guided by diplomatic practice to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to the elections and the conduct of the general elections,” he said.

He also advised the diplomats to focus on building on the successes of their predecessors.

