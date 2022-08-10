2023: More crisis in APC as North Central rejects DG position

More crises are brewing for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as members of the party from the North Central zone yesterday rejected the position of the Director General (DG) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) ceded to them by the party.

According to them, it is insulting for the party to have made the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, as DG of the party rather than running mate to the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak on the Muslim- Muslim candidacy of the party that is being attacked across the country. Lalong was last week, after consultations, named the Director General of the APC PCC to calm the nerves of Northern Muslims.

However, APC members and stakeholders in the six North-Central states, including the federal capital territory staged a peaceful protest in Abuja yesterday over the appointment. The protesters under the auspices of APC North- Central stakeholders also marched to the Presidential Villa to submit a protest letter to the President over the party’s Muslim-Muslim candidacy in the 2023 general election.

The protesters held placards with inscriptions; ‘On North Central Christian vice presidential candidate we stand’, Lalong is on his own! ‘Dear Asiwaju, keep your DG. Give us a Christian VP,” among others. While describing the appointment of Lalong as campaign DG of the party as an insult to the north-central, the stakeholderssaidtheywould onlyacceptthepositionof the vice president.

Dauda Yakubu, leader of the group, who spoke yesterday, said various indices at play so far within the party do not suggest that Christians from Northern Nigeria are considered in the party’s scheme of affairs.

He recalled that the party had neglected the advice of concerned stakeholders by nominating a Northern Muslim as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

According to him, stakeholders in the party, especially Northern Christians, felt humiliated by the actions of the party’s leadership in recent times, which he said do not demonstrate ethnic and religious inclusion. He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to clear hisroleandmakehisposition known on the party’s same faith ticket.

Yakubu said: “We feel the appointment of Governor Simon Bako Lalong as the DirectorGeneralof thePresidential Campaign Council is an insult to our collective sensibilities as a devoted party faithful in North Central.

“Mr. President may wish to recall that in the annals of the party, the North Central zone has demonstrated an unalloyed commitment to the growth and development of the party. But what has North Central received in return?

“We came from near and far to witness first-hand; the news making the rounds that you indeed sanctioned the Muslim-Muslim ticket of our party. “There have also been insinuations that the vice presidential ticket was not given to a Northern Christian because you supported it.

“We know you to be an advocate of unity, ethnic and religious inclusion. “Butagain, weareshortof words with the news making the rounds; hence this open letter in the form of a protest to hear from you that you were indeed in support of a Muslim-Muslim candidacy.”

