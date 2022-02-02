2023: More groups support Osinbajo

The coordinating support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition, The Progressive Project (TPP), has said that the membership of the private sector, the media, businessmen and other professional bodies, have swelled up. TPP stated this yesterday in a statement issued by the Director of Operations in Abuja, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman. According to him, TPP and its affiliates are currently in an upbeat mood. Usman pointed out that veteran journalist; Senator Babafemi Ojudu’s unequivocal declaration of support for Osinbajo has gingered others in the South West and other places to assertively move closer towards pro-Osinbajo groups.
Related Articles
Zamfara gov: Illegal gold miners’ patrons paying with arms
Foreign patrons of illegal gold miners in Zamfara State settle locals with arms, thus fuelling banditry in the state. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara made the revelation during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor, who spoke with State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President on Monday at the Presidential […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Probing loans taken by FG could scare away investors – Amaechi
The ongoing investigations of loans taken by the Federal Government could send the wrong signal to the lenders, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi has said. Amaechi made the observation at an investigative hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements in Abuja. He said the investigation could cause […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Canada’s Trudeau predicts ‘tough winter,’ deaths top 10,000
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday predicted a “tough winter” in the face of a second wave of COVID-19 infections engulfing much of the country, and called it a horrific national tragedy as deaths topped the 10,000 mark. Canada’s case numbers have been rising, triggering new restrictions on public gatherings and indoor activities […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)