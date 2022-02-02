2023: More groups support Osinbajo

The coordinating support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition, The Progressive Project (TPP), has said that the membership of the private sector, the media, businessmen and other professional bodies, have swelled up. TPP stated this yesterday in a statement issued by the Director of Operations in Abuja, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman. According to him, TPP and its affiliates are currently in an upbeat mood. Usman pointed out that veteran journalist; Senator Babafemi Ojudu’s unequivocal declaration of support for Osinbajo has gingered others in the South West and other places to assertively move closer towards pro-Osinbajo groups.

