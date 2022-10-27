News Top Stories

2023: More trouble for PDP as Mimiko rejects nomination as ‘Leader of Campaign’

There seems to be no end in sight in the crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), aheadof the2023generalelection, following the rejection by former governor of Ondo State, Oluwasegun Mimiko, of his inclusion in the Ondo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

While rejecting his inclusion on the list as Leader of Campaign ahead of the inauguration of the committee today in Akure, Mimiko described the appearance of his name on the list as fake as well as deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear his person. His Special Assistant on MediaandDigitalCommunications, John Paul Akinduro, in a statement said Mimiko was not consulted by anyone and never consented to his inclusion in the state’s PDP PCC list even as he reiterated the stance of Governors Nyeyoung som Wike of Rivers State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and other aggrieved leaders of the party on the need for the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign, insisting “PDP must allow its internal structure to reflect the diversity of Nigeria before embarking on its 2023 mantra of unifying the country.”

The statement read: “Dr Olusegun Mimiko has been inundated with calls and messages from the general public, and his political friends and concerned individuals around the nation; and in particular, his teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Ondo State, seeking clarity on a fake news making the rounds since yesterday that he had ditched Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde and their colleague governors, and abandoned the agitation for regional equity within the PDP; and in particular, making a party member of southern extraction the national chairman before the 2023 election. “The report and the list thattriggereditarefakeanda deliberate attempt to muddle ingsupandsmearMimiko. “It must be stated with emphasis that Mimiko was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in any Ondo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

 

