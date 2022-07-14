News Top Stories

2023: More troubles for APC as 28 coalitions reject Shettima

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

More troubles await the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as 28 coalitions have rejected the choice of the former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 Presidential election.

The APC Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday in Katsina State announced Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate. But yesterday, the coali-tions rejected the nomination in a joint statement signed by their leaders. Theyare: IgweUde-umanta, Convener Coalition of APC Youth Group, Solomon Adodo, President National Youth Council of Nigeria, MallamSuleimanMusa, Convener Coalition of Northern Youth Leaders, High Chief Jator Abido, President Niger Delta Youth Council, Hon. Mohammed Garba Yahaya, Director General, EL-DABI SupportGroups, HajiaZainab Sule, President APC Women and Youth Grassroots Forum and Comrd. Prince Miaphen, President Middle Belt Youth Vanguard.

Others are Stephen Eriba, Executive Director, Congress of Young Progressives, Olamide Odumosu, President, APC Youth and Students Movement, Godwin Chukwudi Oluoha, Executive Director, Guardians of Democracy and Development Sirajo Abdu Zalanga: Coordinator and Spokesperson Northeast Youth Forum, Muhammed A. Yerima: Secretary General Arewa Musojunanmu (Northern Connect), Danesi Momoh Prince, Convener APC Youth Solidarity Network, Jagunmolu Oluwatosin TomoriWilloughby, President General, Yoruba General Assembly and Chief Joseph Douglas, President All Farmers Progressive Association.

 

Our Reporters

